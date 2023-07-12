Overview: Wasswa Kayiiya won a record eight national league titles, four club knock outs, one Kampala open, one Uganda Independence cup and one Kenya open East African pool championship. He also qualified to the national open six times as champion.

The tag Wasswa Kayiiya Mukiibi has echoed and re-echoed aloud in Uganda’s pool fraternity for close to two decades.

Often, he was christened as the “phenomenal” for his clinical finishing and solid defending.

On the pool-table, Kayiiya was an extra-ordinary counter-attacker.

He cherished to trap his prey into error before attacking as he gallantly represented his country and different clubs as DV8, Kisenyi, California, Samona (Scrap Yard) Scrap Buyers and the downtown of Kisenyi.

Sadly, to his ardent fans, Kayiiya communicated the official retirement from the sport he loved to the brim.

With much sadness but without regret, I realize that I am no longer able to adhere to the unwavering standards of excellence that competitive pool demands. I say this with a heavy heart, I am retiring from the sport I love wholeheartedly. I love the game of pool so much, and I know there is truly only one acceptable way to play. Knowing I can no longer compete at a level that I find acceptable, I have chosen to end my pooling career. This decision is mine alone, and although I know this will not bring me happiness, it is the right and honorable action to take at this time in my life. Wasswa Kayiiya, retired pool player

Achiever, leader & winner:

Kayiiya won a multitude of pool games in varying fashion to claim different accolades, medals, trophies, titles and certificates.

“During my 18 years as a pool player since 2004, I have always pursued success and winning games for both my country, clubs and as an individual, while preparing and training with the highest standards of competition, passion and perseverance.” He hinted in his official retirement memoir.

Big honour to play pool:

To Kayiiya, pool was a matter of life and death. He inhaled and exhaled pool every moment, every day, week-in and week-out.

“I never had tears dropping my eyes even when I lost the finals, but it has happen when writing this, pool became my talk, pool became my lunch, pool became my sleep, pool became my Saviour in many ways because of friends and contacts I have within.” He remarked.

“It has been an honor to represent my family, my teammates, fraternity friends and most importantly, the people of Kisenyi on all stages the game offered.” Kayiiya who transferred to Skina Samona from Kisenyi in 2008 at a then record Shs 4,000,000 and a pool table added.

Multiple decorated:

Kayiiya won a record eight national league titles, four club knock outs, one Kampala open, two Coca Cola Uganda Independence cups (2006 & 2008) and one Kenya open East African pool championship.

He qualified for the national open as a champion for six times (a record) was close to clinching the prestigious national open in 2008 but narrowly lost the battle, potting the black ball to fall to Jonan “Joker” Turigye.

Kayiiya is now into private businesses including a sports recreational facility at Kisimbiri village, Wakiso district.

He also intends to establish a football academy.

Wasswa Kayiiya At Glance:

Full Names: Wasswa Kayiiya Mukiibi

Wasswa Kayiiya Mukiibi Date of Birth : 17th November 1986

: 17th November 1986 Place of Birth : Kampala

: Kampala Family : 1st Born Twin in family of 7 (5 Brothers and 2 sisters)

: 1st Born Twin in family of 7 (5 Brothers and 2 sisters) Parents : Ibrahim Kayiiyi (RIP) and Elizabeth Nanyondo (RIP)

: Ibrahim Kayiiyi (RIP) and Elizabeth Nanyondo (RIP) Pool Debut : 2006 with DV8 Club

: 2006 with DV8 Club Pool Clubs : DV8 (2006), California (2007), Kisenyi Pool Club (2008), Skin Samona (2008-2012) and Scrap Yard (Jan 2013- To date)

: DV8 (2006), California (2007), Kisenyi Pool Club (2008), Skin Samona (2008-2012) and Scrap Yard (Jan 2013- To date) Best Pool Trick : Draw Back Shot

: Draw Back Shot Education : Nakivubo Blue Primary School and Old Kampala Secondary, Kampala (S1-S6)

: Nakivubo Blue Primary School and Old Kampala Secondary, Kampala (S1-S6) Pool Role Model: Meddie Kazibwe

Meddie Kazibwe Family Life: 1 Spouse (Rebecca Nanyondo) and 2 Children (Sulayice Mukiibi- 2 years and Shafiki Mukiibi-5 years old)

1 Spouse (Rebecca Nanyondo) and 2 Children (Sulayice Mukiibi- 2 years and Shafiki Mukiibi-5 years old) Best Dish: Matooke & Ground nuts with a soda