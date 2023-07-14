Overview: The Champions Cup Uganda version is organized by Green Sports Africa in conjunction with Master Card Foundation.

Champions Cup Uganda (U-21 Football):

Sixteen teams have been confirmed for the 2023 Champions Cup Uganda set to take center stage on Saturday, 15th July at ESA Park Kitubulu in Katabi Town Council, Wakiso district.

This day-long U-21 tournament is organized by Green Sports Africa in conjunction with Master Card Foundation.

The groups were confirmed on Thursday, 13th July 2023 ahead of the teams’ briefing session at the 4-Star Best Western Hotel in Kalangala Hall.

Fast rising Entebbe Soccer Academy is among the confirmed 16 teams.

They are pooled in group D alongside Lake View Kitinda, Excel Soccer Academy and Fimbo Soccer Academy 2.

Entebbe Soccer Academy Team (Credit: David Isabirye)

“Our players are ready for this tournament and we shall give the best” Ronald Mutegesi, head coach states.

Group A has Entebbe City Soccer Academy, Entebbe City Lads, Beverly (Best Western) and Big Talent Soccer Academy.

Big Talent Soccer Academy is owned by music star Eddie Kenzo.

Eddy Kenzo playing football with his youngsters.

In group B; there is Entebbe Pride, Fimbo Soccer Academy 1, Aidenal Soccer School and Garuga Soccer Academy.

Group C has Entebbe Old Stars Academy, Garuga Soccer Club, Together As One Foundation and Lweza Starlets.

The tournament will be held besides the shores of Lake Victoria in Kitubulu along the Entebbe – Kampala Highway at the ESA park.

The format of play for the 7 against 7 version.

Excel Soccer Academy pray before a match (Credit: David Isabirye)

Special Training for players:

The target age group of players for the Champions Cup is below 21 years.

On Friday, 14th July 2023, all of these players will receive special training in hygiene, disease prevention, mental well-being, and reproductive health.

This will be held at Kalangala Hall, Best Western Hotel in Entebbe (Victoria Mall).

All the teams were entered free of charge.

Prizes:

Besides the trophies and medals for outstanding personalities and teams, there is a cash prize of $ 600 for the winning team.

All the quarterfinalist teams are also assured of full kits.

Outstanding performers will have opportunities to advance their football careers through the Green Sports Africa (GSA) network that spreads wings through various cities and countries in Africa as Kenya, Tanzania, Rwanda, Ghana, Nigeria, South Africa and many others.

Groups:

Entebbe OldStars Academy, Garuga Soccer Club, Together As One Foundation, Lweza Starlets D: Entebbe Soccer Academy, Lake View Kitinda, Excel Soccer Academy, Fimbo Soccer Academy 2