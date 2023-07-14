Overview: Arrivals are expected and needed, as this team has not won a single piece of silverware in four years now. At the same time though, the likes of Mustafa Kizza, Brian Majwega, Ali Mwirusi and several others seem to be on their way out.

KCCA’s current squad is expected to undergo a lot of changes ahead of next season.

Arrivals are expected and needed, as this team has not won a single piece of silverware in four years now. At the same time though, the likes of Mustafa Kizza, Brian Majwega, Ali Mwirusi and several others seem to be on their way out.

It has been a great honour to play in this Jersey, but I have to say goodbye to the family and teammates. Thanks for the platform kccafc u gave me and groomed Me. I will always support you in all ur endeavours. 👋 pic.twitter.com/UXMECr4i8R — Brian Majwega (@majwega_brian) July 14, 2023

Already, Majwega and Kizza have confirmed their time is up at Lugogo with farewell messages on their social media accounts despite the club not releasing any statement yet.

Kawowo Sports understands that Captain Benjamin Ochan and his vice, centre back Denis Iguma as well as versatile Geoffrey Wasswa have also been given their release letters after failing to agree on new contracts.

Allan Okello who spent last season at the club on loan from Algeria’s AC Paradou has also reportedly quit Lugogo after both sides and the player failed to agree on a permanent deal.

Moses Waiswa still has a running contract but is unhappy with the club’s failure to pay arrears on his sign on fees and until then, his future is also in doubt.

Meanwhile, youngsters Ibrahim Juma, Alex Iga and Elvis Mwanje are rumored to be back at the club after stints abroad.

The 13-time champions begin pre-season training over the weekend under new coach Sergio Traguil.