Uganda Netball Federation (UNF) and Gals Sports Betting (GSB) Uganda have signed a pact ahead of the prestigious 2023 Netball World Cup in Cape Town city, South Africa.

GSB offered Ug.shs 68,000,000 (at least $ 18,559.06) package for the duration of one year.

The offer was officially unveiled at She Cranes’ training base in Nakirebe (Mpigi) and it is timely barely 10 days to the kick-off of the World Cup in South Africa.

Alex Matovu, online product executive and marketing at GSB expressed gratitude to associate with a big brand as Netball in Uganda.

As GSB, we are humbled to work with Uganda Netball Federation. They are a big brand and we wish the Uganda She Cranes, the best of luck during the 2023 Netball World Cup. Alex Matovu, online product executive & marketing manager – Gals Sports Betting Uganda

Daniel Ntale, the Uganda Netball Federation marketing director tagged Gals Sports Betting as yet another family member to the Netball fraternity.

Ntale noted that part of the money from GSB will directly be given to the players and the rest will be used in the daily operations of the federation activities.

Gals Sports Betting has come at a time when we needed funding. In the midst of the drought that has come due to the negativity in the press, Uganda Netball Federation is delighted for the offer from GSB. We shall give the players part of the money because they deserve and have worked for it. Daniel Ntale, Uganda Netball Federation marketing director

Representing the players, Irene Eyaru noted that the timely arrival of Gals Sports Betting has further boosted the Uganda She Cranes campa.

We are glad to receive Gals Sports Betting as one of our sponsors. Three sponsors have now joined us in such a period as we energize the preparations for the World Cup. It is a great boost, and it motivates our camp ahead of the 2023 Netball World Cup. Irene Eyaru, Uganda She Cranes player

Gals Sports Betting (GSB) is yet another sponsor lured by the aggressive marketing docket of Uganda Netball Federation in the midst of a storm when the family suffered a set-back given administrative woes.

Interim president Brigadier Flavia Byekwaso has been in the presidency seat as Hon. Sarah Babirye Kityo voluntarily stepped aside to pave way into investigations regarding the running of this federation.

In June 2023, Uganda Airlines offered return air tickets to South Africa as well as a cash bouquet of Ug.Shs 56,340,000 (at least $ 15,352.95).

Leading paints manufacturers Kansai Plascon also renewed their pact with UNF for Shs 100,000,000 (at least $ 27,292.74) as they reignited their “Twaake” theme.

For starters, Uganda She Cranes is pooled in group D alongside defending champions New Zealand, Trindad & Tobago as well as Singapore.