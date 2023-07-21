Cameroonian Andre Onana completed his move to Manchester United and will become the 10th African player to play for the Old Trafford club.

The big goalkeeper has previously played for Ajax in Dutch and Inter Milan in Italy but is a product of La Masia in Barcelona which he joined at an early age.

Kawowo Sports’ Ismael Kiyonga takes a look at the previous nine players from Africa to play for the most successful club in the English Premier League.

Quintone Fortune – South Africa

The South African joined Manchester United in August 1999 from Atletico Madrid and is the first African to play for the Red Devils.

The left back cum midfielder spent seven seasons at United winning three Premier League trophies and is the most successful African to feature for the club.

Eric Djemba Djemba – Cameroon

The Cameroonian joined the Red Devils from Lens in France in 2003 but failed to impress and after just two campaigns, he moved to Aston Villa.

Eric Bailly – Ivory Coast

The Ivorian remains at Manchester United since joining the club in 2016 and won the UEFA Europa League under Jose Mourinho. He spent last season on loan at Olympique Marseille

Mame Birame Diouf – Senegal

The Senegal forward struggled to impress after joining Manchester United from Molde in Norway in 2006.

He scored only one goals for the club and made just nine appearances under Sir. Alex Ferguson.

Nuno Manucho – Angola

Manucho was highly-rated when he first arrived at Old Trafford. However, he struggled to find his way in Manchester United’s attack, which had Cristiano Ronaldo, Wayne Rooney, Dimitar Berbatov and Carlos Tevez.

Wilfried Zaha – Ivory Coast

He was the last signing for legendary Ferguson before he retired but the Ivorian struggled and returned Crystal Palace.

Odion Ighalo – Nigeria

Odion Ighalo joined Manchester United on a six-month deal in 2020. He became the Red Devils’ first player in 95 years to score in each of his first four starts for the club.

Amad Diallo – Ivory Coast

Amad is still with the club which he joined from Italian side Atlanta but spent last season at Sunderland.

Hannibal Mejbri – Tunisia

The young Tunisian came through the ranks at Manchester United and is still their player despite spending last season at Birmingham on loan.