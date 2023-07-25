Overview: With three teams in group E (after Ivory Coast’s withdrawal), the two back-to-back loses for Kibuli S.S spelt doom and end of their chances for qualification to the quarter finals.

14th ISF World Schools Cup – Football (Uganda’s selected results):

Group E (Boys):

Uganda 1 (Kibuli S.S) 1-3 China 1

China 1 Uganda 1 (Kibuli S.S) 0-1 Qatar

Group A (Boys):

Uganda 2 (Amus College) 26-01 Nexus (Nepal)

Nexus (Nepal) Uganda 2 (Amus College) 0-0 Chile

Group D (Girls):

St Noa Girls 8-0 Chille

St Noa Girls 1-1 Morocco

For the second time running at the on-going ISF World School Football Championships in Rabat city, Morocco; Kibuli Secondary School suffered defeat.

The reigning East Africa football champions slipped 1-3 to China at the Stade Marocain on Monday evening.

Kibuli SS against China 1 at Stade Marocain in Rabat city, Morocco | Credit: David Isabirye

Kibuli S.S bossed the game at some stage thanks to Juma Sajjabi’s penalty during the onset of the second half.

Czech Republic referee Stanislav Volek pointed to the spot following a foul on skipper Bahiira Mukiibi Katende.

China rallied to score three goals via Cheng Haolun, Yang Fengyu and subsistute Yang Jiarui to win the contest 3-1.

Kibuli S.S against China | Credit: David Isabirye

Kibuli S.S had earlier lost 0-1 to 9-man Qatar 0-1 at the Mohammed VI sports complex on Sunday courtesy of Azzam Adnan Saleh’s goal.

With three teams in this group (after Ivory Coast’s withdrawal), these two results for Kibuli spelt doom and end of their chances for qualification to the quarter finals.

Head coach Emuron Recoba cites crucial learning points from the tournament.

“We have picked lessons from the championships and will definitely improve going forward” Recoba stated.

Meanwhile, China and Qatar face off on Tuesday to determine who makes it to the last eight stage.

China players bow to their fans in the stands at Stade Marocain after the game | Credit: David Isabirye

Pre match customs before the Kibuli SS and China game | Credit: David Isabirye

Kibuli SS XI vs China | Credit: David Isabirye

China XI vs Kibuli | Credit: David Isabirye

The first for Quarter-final berths:

Two of Uganda’s other schools in the championship; St Noa Girls and Amus College have a chance to sail to the quarter fnals.

St Noa Girls who humbled Chille 8-0 on Monday face England in a group decider on Tuesday.

They had earlier drawn with hosts Morocco 1-all during the tournament official opening match.

On the other hand, Amus College plays France on Tuesday.

Amus College set the tournament record most goals so far with a 26-1 humiliation of Nepal.

They drew goalless with Chile in the second game on the day.

Chile had also played to a 1-all draw with France.

Kibuli S.S (Uganda) 1-3 China final score on the stadium board | Credit: David Isabirye

About the tournament:

The tournament is organized by the International Schools Federation (ISF) in conjunction with the Kingdom of Morocco (Ministry of National Education, Preschool and Sports), Federation of Royal Morocco Football (FRMF) and the Federation of Royal Morocco Schools Sports (FRMSS).

This is the 14th edition of this championship. There are as many as 1200 participants from 28 countries (29 boys’ teams and 18 girls’ teams).

400 plus volunteers are working in the different departments to ensure the smooth running of the tournament.

There are 20 sports fields (13 synthetic and 7 natural) will be used throughout the duration of the tournament.