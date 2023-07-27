Overview: Amus College now faces China 2 in the second classification duel. Kibuli will play Bulgaria.

14th ISF World Schools Cup – Football:

Classification matches:

Amus College (Uganda) 3-0 France

France Kibuli S.S (Uganda) 1-2 Nigeria

Quarter finals (Girls):

St Noa Girls School Zzana 3-0 France

Amus College won their first classification game at the on-going 2023 ISF WSC football championship in Rabat city, Morocco.

The Ugandan school overcame England 3-0 at the Association Sportive Des Forces Armees Royales stadium on Wednesday, 26th July.

Amos Ayikobua, captain Bran Mujab Toto and Habib Farouk Ssebi scored the goals for Nimrod Kintu’s coached charges.

Ayikobua opened the scoring as early as the second minute for the lead.

Despite the dominance, the defence of English youngsters remained water-tight as the opening half ended 1-0.

Skipper Mujab Toto acrobatically volleyed home for the second goal and Ssebi added the other moments later.

Bran Toto Mujab volleys into the back of the net | Credit: David Isabirye

Second half subsistutes John Brian Otim, Murushid Wandera and Hakim Hussein Ssulu all exerted pressure but goal scoring remained their major under-doing.

Amus College now faces China 2 in Thursday’s classification duel.

In the second classification game for the other Ugandan side, Kibuli S.S, Nigeria recovered from a goal down to win the contest 2-1.

Kibuli will now play European side Bulgaria who are led by towering forward Emre Daudov.

Amus College player with an English opponent | Credit: David Isabirye

Meanwhile, St Noa Girls School Zzana’s flamboyant run at the championship continued with a 3-0 win over France in the quarter finals at the Mohammed VI Sports complex.

Jowelia Nagadya notched a brace and Miriam Ayoo added the other.

Both Nagadya’s goals arrived in the first half (inside a space of one minute) and Ayoo’s strike was icing on the cake in the second half.

St Noa Girls School will now play China 2 in the semifinals on Thursday.

The state minister of sports in Uganda Hon. Peter Ogwang watched Amus and St Noa’s games.

Hon Peter Ogwang is greeted by Hon Patrick Isiagi (right) | Credit: David Isabirye

About the Tournament:

The ISF World School Cup football tournament is organized by the International Schools Federation (ISF).

For this 14th edition, they are working closely with the Kingdom of Morocco (Ministry of National Education, Preschool and Sports), Federation of Royal Morocco Football (FRMF) and the Federation of Royal Morocco Schools Sports (FRMSS).

There are 1200 participants from 28 countries (29 boys’ teams and 18 girls’ teams) and 400 plus volunteers in the various dockets.

There are 20 sports fields (13 synthetic and 7 natural) will be used throughout the duration of the tournament.