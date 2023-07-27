Clubs will welcome their best players back from the Uganda Women’s Sevens training squad when they hit the road for Tooro 7s this weekend. This is the second circuit in which coach Charles Onen has released players amidst intense preparations for the Rugby Africa Women’s Sevens in Tunisia in October.

Although the release of these players back to their clubs mostly favours Black Pearls, it will not be a walk in the park for them, or any of the other teams in the competition.

During Kitgum 7s, Black Pearls had to come from behind to beat Thunderbirds by 14-10 early in the pool stage. Charlotte Mudoola’s conversions were the difference after both teams scored two tries apiece. Mudoola came to Black Pearls’ rescue again during Rujumba 7s when her conversion delivered a 07-05 victory over Avengers in the Cup Final.

The current national 7s champions lead the standings with sixty-one points, followed by Avengers and Thunderbirds in that order. While that’s not much of a surprise, that there is just a three-point gap between the leaders and the second-placed team, and between the second-placed team and the third-placed team is noteworthy.

Avengers and Thunderbirds have each appeared in the Cup Final once – during Rujumba 7s and Kitgum 7s respectively. They finished ahead of Black Pearls during Stone City 7s despite not playing in the Cup Final.

Nile Rapids, playing their first season as a core team, are in fourth place, ten points adrift of the trio.

Last year, Tooro 7s sprung up some surprises in the men’s competition when they toured for the first time in history. One wouldn’t be crazy to predict a similar outcome in the women’s competition this year.

Women’s Pools for Tooro 7s circuit:

Pool A: Black Pearls, Nile Rapids, Buddu Cuppaz.

Black Pearls, Nile Rapids, Buddu Cuppaz. Pool B: Avengers, Thunderbirds, Kisoro Jaguars.

Tooro 7s has the potential to be the circuit when Nile Rapids close the ten-point gap and Avengers and/or Thunderbirds keep Black Pearls within touching distance.