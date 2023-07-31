After three Nile Special Rugby 7s Series 2023 circuits in charge, Stanbic Black Pirates have dropped from the top of the table standings.

Arch rivals Kobs are the new leaders with seventy-seven points, three ahead of the Sea Robbers.

BIG MOVERS OF THE WEEK. @KobsrugbyUg who moved from 2nd place with 55 points to the top of the #NileSpecial7s table with 77 points. #UgandaRugby pic.twitter.com/XDnWEjdr5W — Uganda Rugby Union (@UgandaRugby) July 30, 2023

Kobs not only knocked out Pirates in the Cup Quarterfinals but went ahead to win the Tooro 7s. They beat Mongers, 28-00, in a heavily lopsided men’s Cup Final.

This was their first Cup Final victory on the third time of asking, having lost the Stone City 7s and Rujumba 7s finals. Tooro is smooth pastures for Kobs who have now won back to back Cup Finals in Fort Portal City.

Mongers made their first Cup Final appearance this season. They have been on an upward trajectory finishing, in order from the first circuit, ninth, ninth, fourth, and now second.

The points collected from Tooro 7s were not enough to gain places in the standings but they reduced the deficit to fifth-ranked Buffaloes to four points. Mongers beat Buffaloes in the Cup semi-final.

At the bottom of the table, despite winning two pool matches, Warriors’ best efforts could only yield seven points. Their closest opponent Rams made the Cup Quarterfinals to stay ahead in the standings.