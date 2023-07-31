

Just when the fraternity believed Omar Mayanja switched roles, leaving the cockpit for event administration, he was on an outing last weekend for the FMU Sprint in Garuga.

Mayanja last competed in 2022 during the Pearl of Africa Rally. A year later, he was the Clerk of the Course of the same event.

“I was invited to help out organising the two biggest events on the calendar; last year’s FIM MxoAN and this year’s Pearl rally. Being new at the jobs, I needed to take a break from competition in order of to concentrate on the events 100 percent,” he says

The Mitsubishi driver was however among the twenty crews that competed in the FMU Sprint in Garuga over the weekend.

Mayanja who shared the cockpit with his son Khalil Mayanja took on the competing lot with victory in the double circuit.

“For as long as I have a rally car in my garage. I can always compete any time.”

“Looking at the start list, It was not surprising that I won. I have more experience than any of the guys on the list. And my car is more advanced than the others,” said Mayanja.

Jonas Kansiime Credit: Innocent Mutaawe Ali Mohammed Credit: Innocent Mutaawe

Jonas Kansiime finished second; 14 seconds behind Mayanja.

The rookie brothers Ali and Anees Mohammed continued their impressive progress winning the Clubman Rally category as well as finishing third overall.

Joshua Muwanguzi finished fourth while Oscar Ntambi completed the top five positions.