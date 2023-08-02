Tooro 7s was such a dramatic circuit. The then-series leaders Pirates dropped out of contention in the quarterfinals and the most recent Cup Final winners Heathens could only qualify for the Challenge Cup.

It was entertaining too. On Day One, Rams, Rhinos, and Impis were high-flying in their respective pools. And on Day Two, Mongers went to the Cup Final while Kobs became the new series leaders.

While all this drama and entertainment is good for the Nile Special 7s Series, it has given all the core teams new puzzles to solve. These challenges will begin with the Kyadondo 7s circuit on August 12-13 at Kyadondo Rugby Club.

Pools for Kyadondo 7s circuit:

Pool A: Kobs, Rams, Heathens, Boks.

Kobs, Rams, Heathens, Boks. Pool B: Mongers, Impis, Stallions, Sailors.

Mongers, Impis, Stallions, Sailors. Pool C: Hippos, Rhinos, Warriors, Kyambogo.

Hippos, Rhinos, Warriors, Kyambogo. Pool D: Buffaloes, Pirates, Walukuba, Jaguars.

Qualifying on top of the pool will be a priority for Kobs and Heathens in Pool A. Boks will be the grass that will suffer when two elephants fight but Rams will be a hard nut to crack.

Tooro 7s finalists Mongers are in Pool B alongside Impis, Stallions, and Sailors. In Pool C, Hippos will face Rhinos and Warriors for the second successive weekend.

For the third consecutive circuit this year, Pirates and Buffaloes are in the same pool. They have Walukuba and Jaguars for company in Pool D.

As the 2023 series enters the second half of the calendar, teams will look to collect maximum points from the three remaining circuits.

They all have two weeks to prepare for the final Central Region circuit at Kyadondo.