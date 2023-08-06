Overview: British School of Kampala tallied the most points (434) to topple the girls’ cluster that had a dozen teams, ahead of hosts Green Hill Academy (412) and Elite High School, Entebbe (298). Aga Khan High School (390 points) championed the boys’ category ahead of Green Hill Academy (381) and Seeta Green Campus (291). For the combined team scores; Green Hill Academy came top with 867 points with Aga Khan High School coming second on 719 as British School of Kampala (682) was third.

2nd USSSA Swimming Championship:

Overall Top performers:

Girls: British School of Kampala (434 Points)

British School of Kampala (434 Points) Boys : Aga Khan High School (390 Points)

: Aga Khan High School (390 Points) Combined: Green Hill Academy (867 Points)

The Green Hill Academy swimming pool facility in Kibuli, Kampala was a bee-hive like confine on Saturday, August 5, 2023.

This was the venue for the second edition of the Uganda Secondary Schools Sports Association (USSSA) Swimming gala following the inaugural championship at Elite High School, Bwabajja (along Entebbe Road) in 2022.

The swimmers in action during the 2nd USSSA Swimming Gala at Green Hill Academy in Kibuli, Kampala

The second edition had as many as 200 swimmers from 11 and 14 girls’ and boys’ teams respectively.

The competition curtailed all the different strokes (styles) as freestyle (front crawl), backstroke, breaststroke and butterfly over varying distances.

The backstroke during the 2nd USSSA Swimming Gala at Green Hill Academy

Some of the medalists at the 2nd USSSA Swimming Gala

Best performers:

British School of Kampala tallied the most points (434) to topple the girls’ cluster that had a dozen teams, ahead of hosts Green Hill Academy (412) and Elite High School, Entebbe (298).

Team skipper Abigail Mwagale hinted to the collective team work effort for their success.

“We were one complete block” the year 7 student at BSK stated.

“We trained well and gave our best foot forward to win the championship. We are now getting set for FEASSSA” she added.

Some of the male medalists at 2023 USSSA Swimming Gala

Aga Khan High School (390 points) championed the boys’ category ahead of Green Hill Academy (381) and Seeta Green Campus (291).

“The will power to excel in this USSSA Swimming gala was developed right from the numerous swimming drills we held. The chemistry built pushed us to this victory” Aga Khan team captain Tebi Nyanzi remarked.

Fourteen schools were registered and took part among the boys.

Some of the female medalists at the 2023 USSSA Swimming Gala at Green Hill Academy

For the combined team scores; Green Hill Academy came top with 867 points with Aga Khan High School coming second on 719 as British School of Kampala (682) was third.

USSSA officials, games teachers, parents provided the much needed supportive gallery to cheer up the swimmers in action from start to finish.

Chris Mugisha Banage, the Chief Executive Officer at USSSA hailed the schools, swimmers and the host (Green Hill Academy) for having a successful championship, the last domestic event on the USSSA calendar after Ball games 1 (held in Mbarara), Boys football (Fort Portal) and ball games 2 (Kabale).

“The USSSA swimming gala is the last event on our calendar and it progressed well. I thank the swimmers, schools and the hosts for the effort done to have a successful event that prepares us for the forthcoming FEASSSA games in Huye city, Rwanda” Mugisha noted.

Christopher Mugisha Banage, CEO of Uganda Secondary Schools Sports Association (USSSA)

Rev. Canon Duncans Mugumya, Commissioner of physical education in ministry of education and sports

Chief guest Rev Canon Duncans Mugumya was gratified by USSSA’s strategy of organizing sports competitions among schools, the management of Green Hill Academy for having a sports facility as a swimming pool in place and the parents for their role in supporting sportsmen.

He commended Uganda’s recent performance at the ISF WSC football championship in Morocco where established countries as England, France and Chile lost to Ugandan teams.

2nd USSSA Swimming Gala at Green Hill Academy pool

“I thank all the participants in this swimming gala as we prepare for the FEASSSA Games in Rwanda. In the recent past, we witnessed teams from Uganda overcome the known world super stars from England, France, Chile and others. This shows a step ahead in our development path” Rev. Canon Mugumya remarked.

A total of 30 top swimmers (15 per gender) were selected to be part of team Uganda at the upcoming FEASSSA Games (17th to 27th August 2023).

Abigali Mwagale (BSK) and Tebi Nyanzi (Aga Khan) show off their respective teams’ trophies