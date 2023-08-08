Overview: Uganda will field a number of riders through the different classes ranging from the MX 50, MX 65, MX Lites, MX 125, MX 2, MX 1 and VMX Veterans at the 2023 FIM Africa Motocross of African Nations (MOXAN) in Cape Town city, South Africa.

Event : 2023 FIM-AFRICA Motocross of African Nations (MXOAN)

: 2023 FIM-AFRICA Motocross of African Nations (MXOAN) Dates : 11 th – 13 th August

: 11 – 13 August Venue: Cape Town city, South Africa

The Uganda national motocross team has been officially flagged for the 2023 FIM-AFRICA Motocross of African Nations (MXOAN) due in South Africa.

The FIM Africa MXOAN will take place between 11th and 13th August, 2023 in the coastal Cape Town city.

Joseph Oluga, assistant general secretary at the National Council of Sports (NCS) witnessed the official flag off at Lugogo on Tuesday, August 8, 2023.

Oluga addressed the media flanked by the FMU officials Renold Kibira, Leila Mayanja and Noela Blick, as well as several rider parents.

“Go and represent the country gallantly. Motorsport is now a priority sport with some good funding by Government. We thank the federation (FMU), other stakeholders as sponsors, parents and fans for the collective effort” Oluga stated.

Some of the Uganda MX members | Credit: John Batanudde

Team composition:

Uganda will field a number of riders through the different classes ranging from the MX 50, MX 65, MX Lites, MX 125, MX 2, MX 1 and VMX Veterans.

The MX 50 riders confirmed are; Jude Kyle Musedde, Jamairah Makumbi, Noel Ssekamwa, Faith Deedan Angel, Abigali Katende, Elie Mitima, Eadric Musede, Solomon Winyi, Israel Mpuga and Abigali Muwanguzi.

Riders Faith Deedan Angel and Abigail Katende (right) at Lugogo. The duo is in the MX 50 class | Credit: John Batanudde

The MX 65 riders are Migel Katende, Jonathan Katende, Haruna Ramathan Mubiru, Larry Ssekamwa, Ashraf Mbabazi Jr, Isaac Mitima, Ethan Musede and Rashid Mutebi.

In the MX Lites; Jerome Mubiru, Ron Young, Dan Emmanuel Mitima and Jason Burrows will be representing.

Katende brothers Miguel and Jonathan (right) are both in the MX 65 class | Credit: David Isabirye

Noel Blick and Leila Mayanja (right) during the official flag off ceremony at Lugogo | Credit: John Batanudde

Reynold Kibira and Joseph Oluga addressing the media at NCS | Credit: John Batanudde

The MX 125 riders are Milton Obote Akaki, Waleed Al Muzahim Al Omar, Shadrack Nsubuga Kreidah, Daryl Muhindo and Alon Orland.

In MX2, there is Jonathan Muhindo, Stav Orland and the returning Fortune Emmanual Ssentamu.

There is one rider in MX 1 (Isima Mukiibi) and three in the VMX veterans class; Ashraf Mbabazi, George Juncture Serugunda and Shafique Sekitto.

The team delegation departs the country on Wednesday, 9th August 2023 ahead of the official practice through the route.

Juncture George Sserugunda addressing the media at the flag off ceremony | Credit: John Batanudde

A air borne bike during an MX championship in Uganda at Garuga