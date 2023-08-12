Overview: These tranquil draws for 2023 FEASSSA Games were graced by George Omondi (Assistant General Secretary, FEASSSA), Aaron Rurangirwa (vice president Rwanda Schools Sports Association), Chris Mugisha (Organizing secretary FEASSSA), chaired by Patrick Okanya.

The draws for the 20th edition of the Federation of East Africa Secondary School Association (FEASSSA) games due in Huye Rwanda (17th – 27th August 2023) were held in Uganda on Saturday, August 12.

These tranquil draws were graced by George Omondi (Assistant General Secretary, FEASSSA), Aaron Rurangirwa (vice-president Rwanda Schools Sports Association), Chris Mugisha (Organizing secretary FEASSSA), chaired by Patrick Okanya.

“The draws were transparent, free and fair. Schools from the host country (Rwanda), Tanzania, Uganda and Kenya were drawn in the different pools. The fixtures will be confirmed in a few days” draws’ chairperson Okanya revealed.

The games to be competed in include Basketball (5×5 and 3×3), Netball, Handball, Hockey, Soccer, Volleyball, Rugby (7’s and 15’s), Racket games (Tennis and Badminton), Table Tennis as well as Swimming and Athletics.

Swimming and Athletics will present single teams per country.

“We have had good draws that were transparent, free and fair. We have hope that the different teams have prepared well and will travel safely to Huye city in Rwanda. We expect to have a technical meeting on 18th August 2023 ahead of the official opening ceremony on 19th August 2023. Rwanda is ready to host the games judging from the previous inspection we have there. Huye city has improved immensely from last time we were there in 2018” Omondi told the media moments after the draws.

USSSA Chief Executive Officer expressed the readiness for Uganda’s delegation that will be led by the state minister of sports Hon. Peter Ogwang, among other leaders.

“Ugandan delegation is ready and will be led by the state minister of sports. Hon Ogwang, commissioners, the respective team managers. Government has assisted the delegation and the respective schools have also been supportive” Mugisha noted.

Rwanda ready:

Aaron Rurangirwa, vice president of the Rwanda Schools’ Sports Federation revealed that as host nation, they are ready to receive the various delegations from the participating countries.

“Rwanda is ready to receive the various delegations from all the different delegations. Right from the boarder clearances, facilities to accommodation, we are ready and Rwanda’s teams are equally ready to compete.” Rurangirwa hinted.

Full Draw:

Basketball (5×5)

Boys:

Group A: Uganda 3 (Mbogo Mixed), Uganda 2 (Elite High School, Entebbe), Rwanda 2 (LDK Kigali), Kenya 1, Tanzania 1(Juhudi S.S)

Group B: Tanzania 2 (Roleto S.S), Rwanda 1 (Ste Bernadette), Kenya 3, Kenya 2, Uganda 1 (Buddo S.S)

Girls:

Group A: Uganda 2 (St Noa Girls S.S), Uganda 3 (Nabisunsa Girls S.S), Tanzania 1 (Rafiki Foundation Secondary), Rwanda 1 (Ste. Bernadette S.S), Kenya 2

Group B: Kenya 1, Rwanda 2 (GS Marie Reine), Uganda 1 (St Mary’s Kitende), Tanzania 2 (Orkeeswa Secondary School), Kenya 3

Basketball 3X3:

Boys (7 Teams play round robin):

Kenya 1, Kenya 2, Uganda 1 (Hope Secondary School, Nakirebe), Kenya 3, Uganda 2 (Buddo Secondary School), Uganda 3 (Seroma Christian High School), Rwanda 1 (ITS Gasabo)

Girls:

Uganda 2 (Ssaku Secondary School), Kenya 3, Uganda 3 (Nabisunsa Girls), Uganda 1 (St Mary’s Kitende), Kenya 1, Rwanda 1 (Ecole St Bernadatte), Kenya 2

Hockey (Boys)

Group A: Uganda 1 (Kakungulu Memorial School), Kenya 3., Kenya 2, Tanzania 1, Rwanda 2, Kenya 3

Group B: Uganda 3 (St Mary’s College, Kisubi), Uganda 2 (Ntare School), Rwanda 1, Kenya 4, Kenya 1

Hockey Girls:

Uganda 3 (Mt St Mary’s Namagunga), Uganda 1 (Kakungulu memorial School), Uganda 2 (Bweyrayangi Girls), Kenya 3, Kenya 2, Kenya 1, Uganda 3 (Gayaza High School)

Volleyball (Girls):

Group A: Rwanda 2 (IPSC Kigali), Uganda 2 (Ngora High School), Tanzania 1 (Nasuli S.S), Kenya 4, Kenya 1

Group B: Kenya 2, Uganda 1 (St Elizabeth Girls), Rwanda 1 (GS St Aloys), Uganda 3 (Seroma Christian High School), Kenya 3

Boys:

Group A: Uganda 1 (Standard High School Zzana), Kenya 2, Tanzania 1 (Kaliua S.S), Rwanda 2 (PSVF Huye), Kenya 3

Group B: Uganda 3 (Namugongo Vocational), Uganda 2 (Bukedea Comprehensive School), Rwanda 1 (GS St Joseph Muhanga), Kenya 4, Kenya 1

Handball (Boys):

Group A: Uganda 3 (Bombo Army), Tanzania 1 (Kirombero S.S), Kenya 2 (Mboomi), Rwanda 1 (Adegi Gatsibo), Uganda 2 (Wampewo Ntake S.S)

Group B: Uganda 1 (Kakungulu Memorial Secondary School), Kenya 1 (Hospital Hill S.S), Rwanda 2 (ES Kigoma), Kenya 3

Handball (Girls):

Group A: Uganda 1 (Kawanda S.S), Uganda 3 (Kibuli S.S), Kenya 2 (Moi Girls Amusinga), Tanzania 1, Rwanda 2 (ISF Nyamasheke)

Group B: Kenya 1 (St Joseph’s Kitale), Rwanda 1 (Kiziguro S.S), Kenya 3 (St Joseph’s Miranga), Uganda 2 (Gombe S.S)

Hockey Boys:

Group A: Uganda 1 (Kakungulu Memorial), Kenya 3 (Mangu High), Kenya 2 (St Anthony Kitale), Uganda 4 (Mbarara High)

Group B: Tanzania 1, Uganda 2, Uganda 3, Kenya 1 (Musingu)

Girls:

Namagunga, Kakungulu, Bwerangu, St Joseph’s Kitaeeleo, Tigoy, Nyamira, Gayaza High

Girls (Round Robin):

Uganda 3, Uganda 1, Uganda 2, Kenya 3, Kenya 2, Kenya 1, Uganda 4

Rugby 7’s (Format to be confirmed):

Jinja S.S (Uganda), Kiira College Butiki (Uganda), London College of St Lawrence, Makerere College School

Rugby 15’s (Round Robin)

Uganda 3 (St Mary’s College Kisubi), Uganda 2 (Kings College Buddo), Uganda 1 (Namilyango College), Kenya 1 (Butula Boys), Kenya 2 (All Saints), Kenya 3 (St Anthony Kitale)

Netball:

Group A: Kenya 3, Kenya 1, Tanzania 1 (Lutozo), Uganda 2 (St Noa Girls School Zzana), Uganda 3 (Kawanda S.S)

Group B: Kenya 2, Uganda 1 (St Mary’s Boarding SS, Kitende), Tanzania 2 (Mkolani S.S), Uganda 4 (Buddo S.S), Rwanda 1 (GS Gahini Kayonza)

Soccer Girls:

Group A : Kenya 3, Kenya 1, Rwanda 1 (GS Gatiso), Uganda 3 (Kawempe Muslim S.S), Tanzania 2 (Ziba S.S), Uganda 2 (St Noa Girls School, Zzana)

Group B: Tanzania 1 (Fountain Gate S.S), Uganda 4 (Sacred Heart S.S – Gulu), Uganda 1 (Amus College School), Rwanda 2 (, Kenya 2

Boys:

Group A: Kenya 1 (St. Anthony’s Boys), Tanzania 1 (Kalangalala S.S), Uganda 3 (Amus College School), Kenya 3, Rwanda 2 (CGFK Kicukiro), Uganda 2 (St Henry’s College Kitovu)

Group B: Kenya 2 (Dagoretti High), Uganda 1 (St Mary’s Kitende), Uganda 4 (Kibuli Secondary School), Tanzania 2 (Kiwira Coal Mine S.S), Rwanda 1 (Ecose Musambira)