Uganda Premier League side URA FC has on Saturday confirmed the passing on of their head coach Sam Timbe.

The club revealed the sad news on Saturday afternoon indicating the coach died in the process of rushing him to hospital.

“It is with deep sorrow that we announce the untimely death of our heads coach Sam Timbe this afternoon as he was being rushed to Naksero hospital.” Reads part of the statement.

According to the statement, the coach was first taken to St. Catherine Hospital before being referred to Nakasero Hospital.

Unfortunately, in the process of rushing him to the aforementioned medical facility, he was pronounced dead.

The incident occurs at the time when the club was preparing to face KCCA FC on Sunday in the semifinals of the FUFA Super 8.

More details to follow.