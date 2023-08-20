Overview: National champions Standard High School Zzana smiled 3-0 past Kenya’s Andersen (25-19, 25-20, 25-20).

Uganda’s schools have dominated the opening day of Volleyball action at the 2023 Federation of East Africa Secondary School Sports Association (FEASSSA) Games in Huye city, Rwanda on Sunday, August 20.

Standard High School Zzana, Namugongo Vocational, Ngora High, Bukedea Comprehensive High School and Seroma Christian High School all won their respective matches.

National champions Standard High School Zzana from Wakiso district smiled 3-1 past Kenya’s Andersen (25-19, 25-20, 25-20).

Namugongo humbled Kenya’s Tumaini 3-0 (25-16, 25-22, 27-17), Ngora High overcame IPRC from Rwanda 3-1 (25-19, 29-27, 20-25, 26-24) and Seroma Christian High School came top over Soweto of Kenya (25-16, 10-25, 12-25, 25-27).

Bukedea Comprehensive School (Uganda) edged St Joseph’s (Rwanda) 3-1 in set scores of 25-23, 19-25, 25-19 and 30-28.

Meanwhile, Mwitoti fell 1-3 to Nasuli of Tanzania (19-25, 22-25, 25-20, 19-25), Rwanda’s St Aloys lost 0-3 to Kwanthanze (25-20, 25-13, 25-20) and PSVF overcame Kaliua 3-1.

Match day two will take place on Monday, 21st August 2023.

The FEASSSA Games bring together teams from the different countries of Uganda, Kenya, Rwanda, Burundi and South Sudan.

This year marks the 20th edition with South Sudan and Burundi missing.

Besides volleyball, this tournament also has athletics, soccer, Hockey, basketball (3×3 & 5×5), Rugby (7’s & 15’s), Handball, Swimming, Badminton, Table Tennis, Tennis, Netball and Goalball for the special category. Match Day 1 Results (Volleyball):

Standard High School Zzana (Uganda) 3-1 Andersen (Kenya)

Set Scores: 25-19, 25-20, 25-20

Namugongo (Uganda) 3-0 Tumaini (Kenya)

Set Scores: 25-16, 25-22, 27-17

Ngora High (Uganda) 3-1 IPRC (Rwanda)

25-19, 29-27, 20-25, 26-24

Seroma Christian High School (Uganda) 3-1 Soweto (Kenya)

25-16, 10-25, 12-25, 25-27

Bukedea Comprehensive School (Uganda) 3-1 St Joseph’s (Rwanda)

25-23, 19-25, 25-19, 30-28

Mwitoti 1-3 Nasuli (Tanzania)

19-25, 22-25, 25-20, 19-25

Kwanthanze 3-0 St Aloys (Rwanda)

25-20, 25-13, 25-20

PSVF 3-1 Kaliua