

Yasin Nasser remains top on the Africa rally championship standings after securing a comfortable second position at the Rallye international du Burundi in Ngozi on Sunday.

In the Ford Fiesta rally2, Nasser positioned himself in a second place by end of Saturday.

In the final leg, it was more than a sealed second for him after his rival Jas Mangat could not fight back after suffering mechanical issues.

“It has been a good race for us. We had to focus on what was more important for the team,” said Nasser.

“A second position was more than enough and there is no way we could attempt to push and try to match up with Karan who had different targets from ours,” he added.

Yasin Nasser | Credit: Innocent Mutaawe

Nasser and co-driver Ali Katumba lead ARC with 78 points; 15points more than second placed Jas Mangat.

“The points from Burundi are so important since they give us some leverage during the upcoming events.

“We understand the ARC race has become tight, but we shall revise our strategy event by event,” said Nasser.

Yasin Nasser is on course for three championship title this season. He has so far sealed the Uganda rally championship and he is in line for the Africa rally championship as well as the Tanzania championship.

The next ARC round heads to Rwanda on 22-24 September.