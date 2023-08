Walukuba claimed their first circuit of the National Sevens Series beating Black Pirates in the Mileke Border 7s final in Tororo.

Credit: Don Mugabi Credit: Don Mugabi Credit: Don Mugabi Credit: Don Mugabi Credit: Don Mugabi Credit: Don Mugabi Credit: Don Mugabi Credit: Don Mugabi Credit: Don Mugabi Credit: Don Mugabi Credit: Don Mugabi Credit: Don Mugabi Credit: Don Mugabi Credit: Don Mugabi Credit: Don Mugabi Credit: Don Mugabi Credit: Don Mugabi Credit: Don Mugabi Credit: Don Mugabi Credit: Don Mugabi Credit: Don Mugabi Credit: Don Mugabi Credit: Don Mugabi Credit: Don Mugabi Credit: Don Mugabi Credit: Don Mugabi Credit: Don Mugabi Credit: Don Mugabi Credit: Don Mugabi Credit: Don Mugabi Credit: Don Mugabi Credit: Don Mugabi Credit: Don Mugabi Credit: Don Mugabi Credit: Don Mugabi Credit: Don Mugabi Credit: Don Mugabi Credit: Don Mugabi Credit: Don Mugabi Credit: Don Mugabi Credit: Don Mugabi Credit: Don Mugabi