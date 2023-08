Kenya’s Karan Patel has lived up to the expectations by dominating the fifth round of the Africa Rally Championship, International Rally du Burundi, in Ngozi.

Uganda’s Yasin Nasser and Jas Mangat came second and third respectively.

