FEASSSA Games 2023 (Football – Boys):

Wednesday Results:

Group A:

Amus College School (Uganda) 1-0 CGFK (Rwanda)

CGFK (Rwanda) St Henry’s Kitovu (Uganda) 2-0 Shanderema (Kenya)

Shanderema (Kenya) Kalangalala (Tanzania) 0-2 St Anthony (Kenya)

Special moments in life have always necessitated special personalities to execute special roles on special times for specific purposes.

Amus College School’s special player and most on form player Allan Oyirwoth exactly rose to the occasion for the special assignment at hand.

His goal against Rwandese opposition CGFK at the St Benadette Save ground in Huye city, Rwanda secured Amus College the pathway to the semi-finals of the FEASSSA boy’s football tourney.

By the time Oyirwoth scored that beautiful goal, a turn and shoot strike past goalkeeper Samuel Rukundo, the team was on a soul searching mission.

Amus College XI Vs CGFK | Credit: David Isabirye

Alvin Ssekamate, Denis Ssemujju, industrious forward Murushid Wandera and Oyirwoth himself had all had different attempts at goal not successful.

The school from Rwanda also had close chances not converted through Emmanuel Ushizimpumu, Moise Ishimwe and Didie Kayiranga.

CGKF forward Jean Paul Irakoze shoots towards Amus goal | Credit: David Isabirye

CGFK XI Vs Amus College | Credit: David Isabirye

Amus College gallantly held onto the second half goal from Oyirwoth, his fifth of the tournament to fetch maximum points, good enough to qualify for the semi-finals (10 from 4 matches thus far).

Meanwhile, St Henry’s Kitovu, another Ugandan school in group A overcame Kenya’s Shanderema 2-0 to make it 8 points and need a point off St Anthony to progress to the semi-finals.

In the same pool, Kalangalala (Tanzania) lost 0-2 to Kenyan school, St Anthony.

The football group stage matches climax on Thursday, 24th August 2023.

Amus College and CGFK captains with the match referees prior to the kick off | Credit: David Isabirye

In group B, Kibuli S.S and St Mary’s Boarding Secondary School Kitende have 7 points apiece and each have made it to the semi-finals.

Their remaining games on Thursday will only determine the final group standings.

Kibuli S.S faces Kwira Coal Mines from Tanzania at St Benadette Save ground (3 PM) whilst St Mary’s Kitende duel will be an early fixture with Dagoretti at 9 AM (Kamena stadium).

Amus College XI Vs CGFK action at St Benadette Save playground | Credit: David Isabirye

Other Results:

Tuesday:

Group A:

Amus College (Uganda) 1-0 St Anthony (Kenya)

St Anthony (Kenya) St Henry’s College Kitovu (Uganda) 1-1 CGFK (Rwanda)

Monday Results:

St Henry’s College Kitovu (Uganda) 1-1 Amus College (Uganda)

Amus College (Uganda) St Henry’s College Kitovu (Uganda) 2-0 Kalangalala (Tanzania)

Kalangalala (Tanzania) Amus College (Uganda) 2-0 Shanderema (Kenya)