Overview: Table Tennis is one of the indoor games at the 2023 Federation of East Africa Secondary Schools Sports Association (FEASSSA) Games.

2023 FEASSSA Games (Table Tennis):

Semifinals (Wednesday 23rd August):

Girls (11 AM):

Kibuli S.S Vs Mbogo High School

Kawanda S.S Vs Kenya 1

Boys (2 PM):

Kenya 1 Vs Mbogo College

Kibuli S.S Vs Rwanda 1

Five Uganda Table Tennis schools have stormed the semi-finals of the 2023 Federation of East Africa Secondary School Sports Association (FEASSSA) Games semi-finals.

Three of the schools are in the female gender; Kibuli S.S, Mbogo High School and Kawanda S.S.

The other two are semi-finalists for the boys; Mbogo College and Kibuli S.S.

This follows the successful completion of the grueling group stage matches at Street 57 building in Huye city, Rwanda on Tuesday.

Kibuli S.S’ Lydia Nandala readies self for a return shot on the Table | Credit: David Isabirye

In Wednesday’s semi-final show-down, Kibuli S.S led by the CommonWealth duo of Parvin Nangonzi and Jemimah Nakawala alongside Lydia Nandala play Mbogo High School in one girl’s match as Kawanda S.S faces Kenya 1 in the other duel.

Mbogo High School’s talismanic player is Shanita Namaala. Both matches will be played at 11 AM.

Mbogo High School (Girls) Table Tennis team at the 2023 FEASSSA Games in Huye city, Rwanda | Credit: David Isabirye

For the boys, Kenya 1 play Mbogo College and Kibuli S.S takes on Rwanda 1 at 2 PM.

The other indoor disciplines include Badminton, rollball and Swimming.

A variety of outdoor games range from soccer, netball, rugby (7’s and 15’s), hockey, athletics, basketball, handball to volleyball.

Kibuli S.S’ Jemimah Nakawala in action | Credit: David Isabirye

All Stage Results:

Girls:

Rwanda One 1-3 Kenya 1

Mbogo High 1-3 Mbogo College

Rwanda Two 0-3 Kenya 2

Kenya One 0-3 Kibuli S.S

Mbogo High 3-0 Kenya

Kenya One 0-3 Kibuli S.S

St Andrew’s College Ssanda 3-0 Kenya 2

Rwanda Two 0-3 Mbogo College

Rwanda One 0-3 Kibuli S.S

Mbogo High 3-0 Rwanda Two

Boys:

Kenya Two 1-3 Rwanda One

Rwanda One 3-0 St Andrew’s College Ssanda

Kibuli S.S 3-0 Rwanda Two

Kawanda S.S 3-0 Kenya Two

Kibuli S.S captain Parvin Nangonzi signs on the match report form after their 3-0 victory over Rwanda’s opposition | Credit: David Isabirye