Overview:
Table Tennis is one of the indoor games at the 2023 Federation of East Africa Secondary Schools Sports Association (FEASSSA) Games.
2023 FEASSSA Games (Table Tennis):
Semifinals (Wednesday 23rd August):
Girls (11 AM):
- Kibuli S.S Vs Mbogo High School
- Kawanda S.S Vs Kenya 1
Boys (2 PM):
- Kenya 1 Vs Mbogo College
- Kibuli S.S Vs Rwanda 1
Five Uganda Table Tennis schools have stormed the semi-finals of the 2023 Federation of East Africa Secondary School Sports Association (FEASSSA) Games semi-finals.
Three of the schools are in the female gender; Kibuli S.S, Mbogo High School and Kawanda S.S.
The other two are semi-finalists for the boys; Mbogo College and Kibuli S.S.
This follows the successful completion of the grueling group stage matches at Street 57 building in Huye city, Rwanda on Tuesday.
In Wednesday’s semi-final show-down, Kibuli S.S led by the CommonWealth duo of Parvin Nangonzi and Jemimah Nakawala alongside Lydia Nandala play Mbogo High School in one girl’s match as Kawanda S.S faces Kenya 1 in the other duel.
Mbogo High School’s talismanic player is Shanita Namaala. Both matches will be played at 11 AM.
For the boys, Kenya 1 play Mbogo College and Kibuli S.S takes on Rwanda 1 at 2 PM.
Table Tennis is one of the indoor games at the 2023 FEASSSA Games.
The other indoor disciplines include Badminton, rollball and Swimming.
A variety of outdoor games range from soccer, netball, rugby (7’s and 15’s), hockey, athletics, basketball, handball to volleyball.
All Stage Results:
Girls:
- Rwanda One 1-3 Kenya 1
- Mbogo High 1-3 Mbogo College
- Rwanda Two 0-3 Kenya 2
- Kenya One 0-3 Kibuli S.S
- Mbogo High 3-0 Kenya
- Kenya One 0-3 Kibuli S.S
- St Andrew’s College Ssanda 3-0 Kenya 2
- Rwanda Two 0-3 Mbogo College
- Rwanda One 0-3 Kibuli S.S
- Mbogo High 3-0 Rwanda Two
Boys:
- Kenya Two 1-3 Rwanda One
- Rwanda One 3-0 St Andrew’s College Ssanda
- Kibuli S.S 3-0 Rwanda Two
- Kawanda S.S 3-0 Kenya Two