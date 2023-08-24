Overview: Uganda’s seed one Phillip Napookoli, Sam Ankunda Mbabazi and Tendo Kasoma are the lined up players for Kibuli S.S. Kawanda S.S will stage Imran Luwooza, Lorance Ayera Sokiri and Shafik Namundi as they chase the holy grail. Irene Nekesa, Halimah Astolo and Aminah Nampeera are the trusted players for Mbogo College. The trio faces an acid test against the country’s leading two on-form teenagers Jemimah Nakawala (seed one), Parvin Nangonzi and Lydia Nandala.

FEASSSA Games 2023 (Table Tennis):

Boys, Thursday, August 24:

Final

Kibuli S.S (Uganda) Vs Kawanda S.S (Uganda)

Bronze match:

St Joseph’s High School Kitale (Kenya) 3-1 Rwanda 1

Girls:

Final:

Kibuli S.S (Uganda) Vs Mbogo College (Uganda)

Bronze match:

Mbogo High (Uganda) 3-2 Kenya 1 (still in play)

Uganda is assured of gold and silver for Table Tennis in either gender at the 2023 Federation of East Africa Secondary Schools Sports Association (FEASSSA) Games.

Kibuli Secondary School stands a realistic chance of winning two gold medals after qualifying both of their teams to the finals.

In the boy’s final, Kibuli S.S takes on Kawanda S.S at Street 57 building in Huye City, Rwanda.

Uganda’s seed one Phillip Napookoli, Sam Ankunda Mbabazi and Tendo Kasoma are the lined up players for Kibuli S.S.

Tendo Kasoma of Kibuli S.S. He will face Kawanda’s Lorance Ayera Sokiri in the final (Credit: David Isabirye)

Kawanda S.S will stage Imran Luwooza, Lorance Ayera Sokiri and Shafik Namundi as they chase the holy grail.

During the boys’ semi-finals, Kibuli ejected Rwanda team one 3-1 and Kawanda S.S humbled Kenya team one by the same margin.

The girls’ final has Kibuli S.S against Mbogo College.

Halima Astolo of Mbogo College. She takes on Parvin Nangonzi in the final (Credit: David Isabirye)

Irene Nekesa, Halimah Astolo and Aminah Nampeera are the trusted players for Mbogo College.

The trio faces an acid test against the country’s leading two on-form teenagers Jemimah Nakawala (seed one), Parvin Nangonzi and Lydia Nandala.

Kibuli S.S eliminated Mbogo High School 3-0 in the semi-finals whilst Mbogo College edged Rwanda team one 3-1.

Jemimah Nakawala with her Table Tennis Bat. She plays Mbogo College’s seed one, Irene Nekesa (Credit: David Isabirye)

Bronze Medal matches:

Meanwhile, Kenya (St Joseph’s High School Kitale) has secured the bronze after overcoming Rwanda one by 3-1 in the third-place play-off match.

Uganda completed a 1-2-3 finish in girl’s Table Tennis as Mbogo High School won 2-1 over Kenya team one during a tense third place play-off duel cheered on by a passionate gallery.

Table Tennis, Badminton, Swimming and Goal-ball (for the visually impaired cluster) are the in-door disciplines at FEASSSA Games.

The other cluster of games include soccer, athletics, volleyball, basketball (3×3 & 5×5), Rugby (7’s & 15’s), Handball, Hockey, Tennis and Netball.

These games will officially climax on 27th August 2023 with a prize giving ceremony at Huye International Stadium.

Uganda is the defending champion after triumphing at the previous games held in Arusha city, Tanzania.