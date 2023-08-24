Overview: Kibuli S.S Table Tennis male and female teams claimed gold at the 2023 FEASSSA Games in Huye city, Rwanda.

FEASSSA Games 2023 (Table Tennis):

Girls:

Final:

Kibuli S.S (Uganda) 3-1 Mbogo College (Uganda)

Bronze match:

Mbogo High School (Uganda) 3-2 Kenya 1

Boys:

Final:

Kibuli S.S (Uganda) 3-2 Kawanda S.S (Uganda)

Bronze match:

St Joseph’s High School Kitale (Kenya) 3-1 Rwanda 1

Most Valuable Players (MVPs):

Girls: Jalia Nanduttu (Mbogo High School)

Boys: Samuel Ankunda Mbabazi (Kibuli S.S)

Kibuli Secondary School won both the girls’ and boys’ gold medals in Table Tennis at the 2023 Federation of East Africa Schools Sports Association (FEASSSA) Games in Huye City, Rwanda.

The girls overcame Mbogo College 3-1 and the boys gritted their teeth to out-muscle a hard-fighting Kawanda S.S 3-2 at the Street 57 building on Thursday, August 24, 2023.

Kibuli S.S Female Table Tennis team | Credit: David Isabirye

How the Kibuli S.S Girls made it:

During the first game Irene Nekesa faced off with Kibuli S.S’ top seed Jemimah Nakawala.

Nakawala won the contest with ease 3-0. She drew the first blood winning the opening set 11-7.

The Uganda Common Wealth player extended the lead to 2-0 with an impressive 11-04 triumph in the second set and finished the last set 11-05.

L-R: Jemmiah Nakawala, referee Ronnie Andira and Irene Nekesa prior to kick off | Credit: David Isabirye

The second game witnessed Parvin Nangonzi win 3-1 against a hard-fighting Halimah Astolo.

Astolo recovered from the earlier glitches to win the opening set 12-10.

Nangonzi recovered to win the subsequent set 11-06 to tie the contest 1-all before establishing a 2-1 lead with a 11-06 set triumph during the third set.

She won the decisive last set 11-6 as Kibuli S.S made it 2-0.

Jemimah Nakawala ready to receive the ball | Credit: David Isabirye

Lydia Nandala lost 2-3 to Aminah Nampeera (Mbogo College) in the third game.

Nampeera broke the deadlock with 11-09 win during the opening set.

Nandala swiftly recovered to make it 1-all with 11-08 win.

It was Nampeera again in the lead after winning 11-04 in the third set to make it 2-1.

The battle was not yet done when Nandala leveled the scores 2-all (13-11).

Nampeera succeeded with the set; recording a 11-09 win as Mbogo College pulled back a set to force a fourth game.

Irene Nekesa of Mbogo College School | Credit: David Isabirye

The fourth game was between Nangonzi and Nekesa.

Nangonzi won the first set 11-09. Nekesa made it 1-all with 11-07 win.

Nangonzi re-established the lead 2-1 after winning the third set 11-08, narrowly took the fourth 13-11 for a 3-1 victory.

Kibuli S.S and Mbogo College teams prior to smash off | Credit: David Isabirye

Kibuli S.S thus won the contest 3-1, much to the delight of the head coach Alvin Katumba.

“We prepared well for the tournament. Also, the pairings were properly planned and the victory did not come by a mistake. I am humbled for the victory. Special thanks go to the players and school management” Katumba noted.

Alvin Katumba, the head coach of Kibuli S.S Table Tennis | Credit: David Isabirye

Kibuli S.S Female Table Tennis team with their head coach Alvin Katumba (extreme left) | Credit: David Isabirye

L-R: Tendo Kasoma, Samuel Ankunda Mbabazi and Phillip Napokooli; the male players of the Kibuli S.S Table Tennis team | Credit: David Isabirye

The Kibuli S.S boys’ team nearly fell to Kawanda, but swiftly recovered to win 3-2 thanks to MVP Samuel Ankunda Mbabazi who leveled the matters 2-all before captain Phillip Napokooli won 3-0 in the decisive set against

Bronze Medal matches:

Meanwhile, Kenya (St Joseph’s High School Kitale) has secured the bronze after overcoming Rwanda one by 3-1 in the third place play-off match.

Table Tennis, Badminton, Swimming and Goal-ball (for the visually impaired cluster) are the in-door disciplines at FEASSSA Games.