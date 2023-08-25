Overview: Kibuli won gold in the boys' Badminton at the 2023 FEASSSA Games in Huye city, Rwanda. Uganda was also on the podium as gold medalists for the girls when Mbogo High School toppled the rest of the teams in a round robin format.

2023 FEASSSA Games (Badminton):

Boys:

Gold : Kibuli Secondary School

: Kibuli Secondary School Silver : Kakungulu Memorial School

: Kakungulu Memorial School Bronze: Kinaawa High School

MVP: Arafat Tendo Kibirige (Kibuli Secondary School)

Girls:

Gold : Mbogo High School

: Mbogo High School Silver : Rubaga Girls School

: Rubaga Girls School Bronze: Kenya 1 Girls

MVP: Swabrah Nalutaaya (Mbogo High School)

Badminton action at the 2023 Federation of East Africa Schools Sports Association (FEASSSA) Games successfully concluded on Thursday, 24th August at the University of Rwanda (Huye campus) courts.

By close of business, two Ugandan schools Kibuli Secondary School and Mbogo High School won gold in the boys and girls’ respective clusters.

Kibuli S.S defeated nemesis and neighbours Kakungulu Memorial School 5-0 to lift the boys’ title and gold medals.

The Oduka brothers Ahmed Nooh and Nooh Akbur, Arafat Kibirige Tendo, Aaron Ndawula, Samuel Wasswa, Bathem Kaweesi and Rahim Nsubuga were all part of the Kibuli S.S boys’ team coached by Joshua Muguluma.

Kibuli S.S Badminton head coach Joshua Muguluma with a player | Credit: David Isabirye

“We had excellent preparations. All the players were in the best shape physically and mentally to face any opponent. That will power to win drove us” Muguluma noted.

“In a special way, I want to thank the players for the special effort and the school management for the support in developing the game” he added.

Kinaawa High School scooped bronze to complete a 1-2-3 finish for Uganda.

Kibuli Secondary School’s Arafat Tendo Kibirige was the most valuable player (MVP).

Badminton action during the 2023 FEASSSA Games at the University of Rwanda courts | Credit: David Isabirye

Girls:

Uganda was also on the podium as gold medalists for the girls when Mbogo High School toppled the rest of the teams in a round robin format.

During the final game, Mbogo High School overcame Rubaga Girls School 3-0 to lift the title.

Kenya 1 girls’ team settled for bronze.

The MVP for girls was Swabrah Nalutaaya of Mbogo High School.

Kakungulu Memorial Badminton team (Boys) | Credit: USSSA Media

Badminton is among the indoor games at FEASSSA with the other disciplines are Table Tennis, Swimming and goalball (for visually impaired students).

Soccer, Netball, Volleyball, Rugby (7’s and 15’s), Basketball (5X5 and 3×3), Athletics, Handball are the other disciplines.

The 2023 edition is the 20th and will climax on Sunday, 27th August at Huye International Stadium.