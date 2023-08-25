Overview: Koyonzo S.S from Kenya eliminated Jinja Secondary School 17-07 and Vihiga was unstoppable with a 35-05 victory over fellow Kenyan opposition Kitondo S.S.

2023 FEASSSA Games (Rugby 7’s):

Saturday, 26th August

Final: Vihiga S.S (Kenya) Vs Koyonzo S.S (Kenya)

Vihiga S.S (Kenya) Vs Koyonzo S.S (Kenya) Third place: Kitonde S.S (Kenya) Vs Jinja S.S (Uganda)

Kenya is already assured of a rugby 15’s gold medal at the 2023 Federation of East Africa Secondary Schools Sports Association (FEASSSA) Games in Huye city, Rwanda.

The gold will either go to Vihiga Secondary School or Koyonzo Secondary School.

These two schools face off in epic finale on Saturday, 26th August 2023 in Huye city.

Another Kenyan side Kitonde Secondary School is also chasing bronze to complete a 1-2-3 for Kenya.

Kitonde S.S.S will however face opposition from Uganda’s Jinja Secondary School during the bronze medal match.

In some of the latest games played, London College(Uganda) won 38-05 Gitisi S.S from Rwanda in the 7th and 8th play-off.

Kenya’s St Mary’s Yala Secondary School overcame Kiira College Butiiki to finish 5th and the Ugandan school settled for 6th position.

Semi-finals:

The FEASSSA Games have both outdoor and indoor games.

Rugby (7’s and 15’s version), Basketball (3X3 and 5×5), Soccer (U-20 & U-15), Volleyball (U-20 & U-15), Handball, Athletics, Swimming, Badminton, Table Tennis, Tennis, Netball and Goalball (for visually impaired group) are the games being competed in.

Some results:

7 th – 8 th Place : London College (Uganda) 38-05 Gitisi S.S (Rwanda)

: London College (Uganda) Gitisi S.S (Rwanda) 5th – 6th Place: Kiira College Butiiki (Uganda) 05-26 St Mary’s Yala(ke)

