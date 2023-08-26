Overview: Christened as “Kante”, hardworking midfielder Deo Isejja is popular for his unquestionable hard-working mentality as he tackles the opposition players, passes the ball from all ranges and executes the late runs to the opposition terriority zones.

Jinja North United Football Club officially renewed the employment contract of holding midfielder Deo “Kante” Isejja.

Isejja, a box-to-box midfield player has been at the Bugembe based entity since last season when he left Kyetume Football Club.

As the season ran out, he was out of contract and upon successful negotiations, he agreed to sign a new deal as the 2023-2024 FUFA Big League season come knocking.

Deo Isejja shows off the Jinja North United away kit

Christened as “Kante”, Isejja is popular for his unquestionable hard-working mentality as he tackles the opposition players, passes the ball from all ranges and executes the late runs to the opposition terriority zones.

Other signings:

Jinja North United Football Club has also managed to bring on board other new players as Johnson Ssenyonga (attacking midfielder), Salim Huud (attacking midfielder), Isaac Mukiibi (goalkeeper), Isaac Kizza (left back), Michael Kibi Kimera (midfielder), Lawrence Ndugga (midfielder and forward) as well as Bronson Nsubuga Sserumira (midfielder), among others.

For the past weeks, the club has been in intense preparations for the forthcoming 2023-2023 season.

Jinja North United Football Club head coach Sadiq Sempigi with midfielder Deo Isejja

They have also played a number of warm up games with high profile matches against Star Times Uganda Premier League sides as Sports Club Villa (1-1), Uganda Revenue Authority (URA won 5-1), among others.

Sadiq Sempigi is the head coach for Jinja North United Football Club, a job he acquired after guiding Mbarara City to the top flight last season. The historic Kyabazinga stadium in Bugembe will host Jinja North United Football Club’s home matches.