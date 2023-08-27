Overview: Uganda dominated Swimming (boys and girls), Table Tennis (boys and girls), Soccer (boys and girls), Badminton (boys and girls), basketball for 3X3 and 5x5 per gender, Handball (boys and girls), Netball, Rugby 15’s and Hockey (boys).

The 20th edition of the Federation of East Africa Secondary Schools Sports Association (FEASSSA) Games officially climaxed at Huye International Stadium, Rwanda on Sunday, 27th August 2023.

Uganda managed to successfully defend the overall crown with an impressive performance in the 10-days’ championship hosted in Huye and Gisagara districts in Southern province of Rwanda.

Uganda celebrates their success at 2023 FEASSSA Games

In total, Uganda managed a total of 37 medals; of these 17 were gold, 11 silver and 9 bronze.

Kenya followed suit with 23 medals in total; 8 gold and silver apiece as well as 7 bronze.

Hosts Rwanda followed suit with 12 medals; 4 silver and 8 bronze whilst Tanzania returned home with three medals (2 silver and 1 bronze).

Buddo Basketball teams with their3X3 and 5X5 boys’ trophies at Huye International Stadium | Credit: David Isabirye

Uganda dominated Swimming (boys and girls), Table Tennis (boys and girls), Soccer (boys and girls), Badminton (boys and girls), basketball for 3X3 and 5×5 per gender, Handball (boys and girls), Netball, Rugby 15’s and Hockey (boys).

Kenya’s gold medals were in Athletics (boys and girls), Lawn Tennis (boys and girls), Hockey (girls), Volleyball (boys and girls)

Kawempe Muslim scores the second goal against Wiyeta Girls

The official closing ceremony at Huye International stadium proceeded the girls soccer final between Uganda’s Kawempe Muslim and Kenyan opposition Weyita Girls.

Kawempe Muslim S.S won the contest 2-0 before the speeches, trophies and medals presentation ceremonies.

Tanzania was dominant in Goalball, a sport for the special category of players.

University of Rwanda Traditional troop performers at Huye International Stadium

Aurore Mimosa Munyangaju, Rwanda Minister for Sports

Newly appointed Rwanda’s minister of sports Hon. Aurore Mimosa Munyangaju was the chief guest.

Joseph Oradishi, the president of Nigeria School Sports Federation, also a member of International Schools Federation (ISF) was a special guest at these 2023 FEASSSA Games.

School sports is like the mother and father. It is celebration of culture, unity and friendship. I thank the Government of Rwanda for distinctive hospitality and the passion with which they organized these FEASSSA Games. Sports helps to engage the students positively and take them away from vices and streets. The ISF (since 1972) has been empowering children into productive citizens. We have witnessed talent, triumphs and facilities. Joseph Oradishi, president of Nigeria School Sports Federation

Justus Mugisha, the president FEASSSA with his closing remarks

I thanked the Republic of Rwanda for exceptional hosting of the 2023 FEASSSA Games. Everything progressed well and according to book. I want to hint at the transformation of Rwanda as a country. This is a lesson that each one of us ought to emulate. The students return home with Tonnes of experience and knowledge. We appreciate the hospitality. From the bottom of my heart, I appreciate the level of organization. We yearn to make the East African region a hub of sports in Africa. Justus Mugisha, president of FEASSSA

Uganda will host the 2024 FEASSSA Games.

Cheer leader Kamodo blows the Vuvuzela at Huye International Stadium during the closing ceremony

Some of the trophies given out to the different top performers