2023 World Athletics Championships:

Marathon (Men):

Gold : Victor Kiplangat (Uganda) – 2:08:52

Silver : Manu Teferi (Isreal) – 2:09:12

Bronze: Leul Gebresilase (Ethiopia) – 2:09:19

Victor Kiplangat won gold during the men’s marathon at the 2023 World Athletics Championships on Sunday, August 27 in Budapest, Hungary.

The 23-year-old Ugandan was unstoppable posting a time of 2 hours, 8 minutes and 52 seconds.

Isreal national Manu Teferi clocked 2:09:12 to take bronze ahead of Ethiopian Leul Gebresilase with 2:09:19.

The competitive race had the leading pack neck-to-neck with Gebresilase (1:46:53) and the Kiplangat, a member of U.S. Quercia Trentingrana club close by each other.

Defending champion Tola Tamira and another Ugandan Stephen Kissa were nearby off 15 seconds.

With 4 kilometres left, Kiplangat broke away from Gebresilase sprinting to the finish line.

Meanwhile, Teferi overtook Gebresilase inside the last 400m to bag silver with the Ethiopian only settling for bronze.

Uganda’s Kissa suffered a set-back with a heavy fall and came fifth overall.

Victor Kiplangat celebrates after crossing the finishing line at the 2023 World Athletics Championships in Budapest city, Hungary | Credit: Nicholas Bamulanzeki

This is Uganda’s gold medal at the 2023 World Athletics Championships after Joshua Cheptegei’s success in the 10,000m race.

For Kiplangat, he adds the gold medal collection to his cabinet after the 2022 Commonwealth in Birmingham city, United Kingdom (2:10:55) and the 2017 mountain running gold in Premana city.

Ten years ago, Stephen Kiprotich won gold in the World Athletics Championship marathon staged in Moscow, Russia.