There is no doubt that Emilly Lekuru is Uganda women’s rugby’s greatest finisher of all time. In fact, one can make the same argument if men’s rugby is also included.

During the Mileke Border 7s in Tororo last weekend, Lekuru posted a scorecard that affirms this argument even more. She scored thirteen tries in three games during a single circuit. Six against Mbale Eagles in the pool stage, five against She Wolves in the Cup Semifinal, and two against Avengers in the Cup Final.

Our Ferrari, aka Emilly Lekuru, despite being well marked, cruises past opponents for her 2nd try in the #MilekeBorder7s final & her 13th try of the tournament … 🏎💨💨💨#BlackPearlsStrong 🖤❤️#LONEAfrica#NileSpecial7s#GutsGritGold pic.twitter.com/bqwSYcHg7e — Black Pearls 🖤❤️ (@BlackPearlsRFC) August 23, 2023

The tally could have been higher had she not missed the first match against Nile Rapids that morning. Lekuru was still serving her six-match suspension for a dangerous tackle during Tooro 7s.

Only Avengers’ Sarah Kirabo (twelve tries during Tooro 7s) and Heathens’ Nobert Okeny (ten tries during Rujumba 7s) have come close to her level in this year’s series so far.

Lekuru could not have announced her return in a better way as she collected the MVP Award at the end of the weekend.

“It really feels good however much I missed my team. You know you really feel bad… Your teammates are on the pitch performing and for you, you’re there (on the sidelines). You feel all the pressure. (But) Besides that, I had to put in my personal hard work to come back strong.”

Her thirteen tries inspired Black Pearls to a Cup Final victory over Avengers who had beaten them the previous weekend during Kyadondo 7s. This restored the six-point gap between the two title challengers going into the series finale at Bugembe.

Lekuru and the Black Pearls will be crowned champions if they finish anywhere above the bottom (fourth) rank at the end of the Kyabazinga 7s.