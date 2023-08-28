Overview: FEASSSA Games were started in 2001. The have spread wings to Badminton, Athletics, Table Tennis, Lawn Tennis, Swimming, Hockey, Netball, Soccer, Goalball, Rugby (7’s and 15’s) as well as Basketball (3X3 and 5x5).

The 21st edition of the Federation of East Africa Secondary School Sports Association (FEASSSA) Games will be held in Uganda (exact region and city to be determined).

The development was confirmed during the official closing ceremony of the 2023 games hosted in Huye and Gisagara districts in Rwanda, Southern province between 17th and 27th August (Uganda won the overall title).

“We are glad to have had successful FEASSSA Games in Rwanda. The games were very organized and this had bar set. The next games in 2024 will be held in Uganda” Justus Mugisha, the FEASSSA president stated in his speech at Huye International Stadium.

This was Huye city’s second time to host these games, the fourth overall for Rwanda as a country following earlier editions in Musanze and Kigali cities.

Mugisha, also the president of Football Commission at the International Schools Federation (ISF) and the vice president of Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA) lauded the Government of Rwanda for the special edition.

“I want to thank the Republic of Rwanda for exceptional hosting. Everything progressed well” he revealed.

Justus Mugisha, the president FEASSSA with his closing remarks

“From the last time we were in Huye city, there has been a massive transformation. I thank the Republic of Rwanda for this transformation which should be a lesson that each one of us. As the games end, the students return home with tonnes of experience and knowledge. We appreciate everything and from the bottom of my heart, Irakozze Kyaanye.” Mugisha added.

He spoke of plans to make the East African region a hub of sports.

The games were also graced by a special guest, Joseph Oradishi President of Nigeria School Sports Federation, who represented the ISF president Laurent Petryanka.

The FEASSSA Games were started in 2001 and have been singled out as the bed rock of talent development to help identify talented sportsmen and women to be assimilated into the different national youth teams and senior teams.

Uganda celebrates their success at 2023 FEASSSA Games

Uganda has previously hosted the FEASSSA Games on four different occasions in Kampala, Mbarara, Fort Portal and Gulu cities.

The sports disciplines at the FEASSSA Games range from Badminton, Athletics, Table Tennis, Lawn Tennis, Swimming, Hockey, Netball, Soccer, Goalball, Rugby (7’s and 15’s) as well as Basketball (3X3 and 5×5).