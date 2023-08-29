Overview: For wildlife lovers, the Kyambura Game Reserve boasts a variety of African animals, including vervet monkeys, red-tailed monkeys, black and white colobus monkeys, and baboons. The reserve's biodiversity provides an intimate encounter with nature's wonders.

As the excitement builds for this weekend’s Tusker Lite Mt Rwenzori Marathon scheduled for September 2 in Kasese, participants can look forward to lots of thrilling activities beyond the race track.

With the flag-off scheduled for the crack of dawn at 6:30am, the Marathon promises to be one that will leave everyone breathless, both from running and the breathtaking scenery. But guess what? The excitement doesn’t end at the finish line.

After the Marathon, participants, visitors and tourists alike can prepare for an unforgettable evening as Stanley Street will be transformed into a vibrant party hub.

Cindy | Credit: Don Mugabi

Tusker Lite will be throwing an electrifying Neon Street Rave with Cindy Sanyu, “The King Herself”, as the headline act.

“Tusker Lite is a brand synonymous with good vibes and the Neon Street Rave experience is something we are looking forward to for our Kasese people. Cindy The King Herself will be there to entertain among a plethora of other amazing talents straight from Kasese, so brace yourselves for an epic party,” said Elizabeth Mutamuliza, Tusker Lite Brand Manager.

The rare species of plants in the Rwenzori Mountain ranges

With other local entertainers like Good Hope, Freddy Tinny, DJs Trouble, Kevin and Assasin on the lineup, the all-night rave is sure to be an experience that lingers in memories long after the night ends.

Runners on the start point before the Tusker Lite Mt Rwenzori marathon

For those seeking more than just music and dance, Kasese offers a wide range of activities that cater to all tastes and preferences.

Nature enthusiasts can embark on an awe-inspiring journey through the Queen Elizabeth National Park, where safari game drives provide the opportunity to witness the majestic wildlife in their natural habitat.

The beautiful mount Rwenzori ranges with unique plant species

Adventure enthusiasts can take on the challenge of Gorilla Tracking and Rwenzori expedition, an opportunity to climb and hike the towering Rwenzori Mountain ranges. This daring escapade tests both physical endurance and mental determination, offering a true sense of accomplishment upon reaching the summit.

“Actually, some people going to run the marathon have started off climbing the Rwenzoris and others plan to stay around and savour the natural wonders of Kasese. I encourage people to enjoy the God-given beauty of Kasese beyond the marathon,” Amos Wekesa the director of Equator Hikes, the organisers of the marathon said.

Amos Wekesa and Cindy | Credit: Don Mugabi

For wildlife lovers, the Kyambura Game Reserve boasts a variety of African animals, including vervet monkeys, red-tailed monkeys, black and white colobus monkeys, and baboons. The reserve’s biodiversity provides an intimate encounter with nature’s wonders.

Kyambura Game Reserve

The region’s geological marvels are also worth exploring. The Katwe Salt Lake and the Crater Lakes offer unique landscapes that captivate the imagination and provide breathtaking photo opportunities.

Katwe Salt Lake pans

The Kilembe Mines will offer visitors a journey into the heart of the region’s rich mining heritage that has shaped Kasese’s identity.

For those seeking cultural enrichment, Kasese’s locals are very welcoming and ready to let you in on their culture. Expect them to hold impromptu traditional performances including drumming, songs and dance as they cheer on the runners, like they did last year.