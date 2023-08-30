Overview: Besides the five buses, Uganda Wildlife Authority (UWA) also procured running kits worth Ug.shs 10,000,000 that will be used by their staff and other people.

· Event: 2nd Tusker Lite Mt. Rwenzori Marathon· Date: Saturday, 2nd September 2023· Venue: Kasese Municipality

The Uganda Wildlife Authority (UWA) has joined the bandwagon of partners to help in the tranquil organization of the 2023 Tusker Lite Mount Rwenzori Marathon due this Saturday, 2nd September in Kasese.

UWA provided five fueled buses to help the participants in the smooth transportation from Kampala to Kasese for the run.

L-R: UWA Ag ED John Makombo_Amos Wekesa and Steven Masaba | Credit: David Isabirye

On top of that, UWA also procured running kits worth Ug.shs 10,000,000 that will be used by their staff and other people.

UWA Acting Executive Director John Makombo officially received the kits from Amos Wekesa, a team leader at Equator Hikes, the main organizer of this marathon, now marking the second edition. Flanked by Stephen Masaba, a director at UWA, Makombo also officially handed over the buses to Wekesa.

John Makombo, the Ag ED Uganda Wildlife Authority flanked by Amos Wekesa at UWA headquarters boardroom | Credit: David Isabirye

Makombo singled out the significant impact of the Tusker Lite Mt Rwenzori marathon towards the boost of tourism in the Rwenzori zone. “Uganda Wildlife Authority (UWA) is happy to associate with Equator Hikes in the organization of the Tusker Lite Mt. Rwenzori Marathon. In just one year after the number of travellers (visitors) to the Rwenzori area increased from 1200 to over 7000. UWA will provide five buses to help transport the participants to Kasese. We also bought kits worth Shs 10,000,000” Makombo noted as he confirmed that he will also run in the marathon.

John Makombom the Uganda Wildlife Authority (UWA) Acting Executive Director during an interview with the media | Credit: David Isabirye

In appreciation, Wekesa showered praise to Uganda Wildlife Authority (UWA) for the collaboration which is very important in boosting the tourism potential in the Rwenzori region.

“We are humbled for the collaboration with Uganda Wildlife Authority (UWA).” Wekesa stated. “Providing five well fueled buses for the participants to travel to Kasese is a great boost as well as the kits purchased. We are expecting foreign participants from over 13 countries many of whom have already arrived in the country” he added.

Wekesa also notified that the team of timers from the Comrade organization in South Africa safely arrived in Uganda to help in the professional organization of the marathon.

Amos Wekesa, the Director Equator Hikes | Credit: David Isabirye

Other partners:

The Tusker Lite Mount Rwenzori Marathon has established a string of partners that include Uganda Breweries Limited (under the Tusker Lite brand), Standard Chartered Bank, Rocket Health, Britam Insurance Limited, Hima Cement, UNDP, Kasese District Authorities and others.