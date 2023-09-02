Black Pearls and their Bweyogerere counterparts Black Pirates have done half the job required of them during Kyabazinga 7s to win the Nile Special 7s Series 2023 titles.

Both series leaders sailed through the pool stage on Day One unbeaten in their respective competitions.

Black Pearls beat Nile Rapids, 38-00, and Black Panthers, 51-05, in the women’s competition. In the men’s competition, Black Pirates beat Kyambogo, 40-00, and Elgon Wolves, 64-00, in the first two rounds. They then had to fight for top spot in Pool B against Buffaloes, a match they won on the last play by 26-19.

Thus, the two, in search of a season double each, have their work cut out for them on Day Two. A win in their next match will see them throw the confetti and begin their celebrations before the climax of the tournament.

Coincidentally, the two potential title deciders will be against Kyadondo-based opponents. Black Pearls have Thunderbirds in the Cup Semifinal while Black Pirates have Heathens in the Cup Quarterfinals.

Should Black Pearls lose to Thunderbirds, they will have a must-win affair in the bronze medal match.

Kyabazinga 7s Women’s Cup Semifinals:

Black Pearls vs Thunderbirds

Avengers vs Nile Rapids

Should Black Pirates lose to Kyadondo, they will drop to their worst-case scenario outcome in the 5/6th place semifinals.

Kyabazinga 7s Men’s Cup Quarterfinals:

Walukuba Barbarians vs Kobs

Mongers vs Buffaloes

Jinja Hippos vs Rhinos

Black Pirates vs Heathens