Overview: Mulyanyama has been dropped from the Board mainly for his conflict with Erias Lukwago while Aggrey Ashaba is under scrutiny before re-appointment as Vice Chairman

Makindye Municipality Mayor Ali Kasirye Mulyanyama has been dropped from KCCA FC Board.

The long time staunch Kasasiro fan has been serving as a Board Member representing the Mayor who is the Club Patron.

His position has been taken by Paul Mugambe and the change could have been born out of his altercation with the Lord Mayor, Erias Lukwago.

Also out is Martin Sekajja whose position as the club chairman is now occupied by Eng. Andrew Mukiibi Sserunjogi.

In a statement released by the club and authority, Vice Chairman Aggrey Ashaba has been referred back to the Authority Council Standing Committee on Education and Social Services for further scrutiny and thus the slot is now vacant until scrutiny is done although reports suggest he will bounce back.

We have a new Governing Board down at @KCCAFC.

Former immediate KCCA coach Jackson Mayanja has been added to the board as a club legend along with Tom Lwanga while Peter Kibazo represents fans’ interests.

A Nine-member Governing Board for Kampala Capital City Authority Football Club (KCCAFC) was last week appointed and confirmed to their respective positions by the Authority Council. The new Board starts its duties with immediate effect.

The nine Board members are,

Eng. Sserunjogi Andrew Mukiibi – Chairperson His Worship Paul Mugambe – Mayoral Representative Hon. Jeremiah Keeya Mwanje – Authority Councilor Hon. Nusifa Nakato – Authority Councilor Mr. Peter Kibazo – Fans’ Representative Mr. Ivan Kiirya – KCCA Treasury/Accountant Mr. Tom Lwanga – Club Legend Mr. Jackson Mayanja – Club Legend Mr. Joseph Kirimanyi – KCCA Auditor

“In its sitting of 31st August 2023, under Minute No. KCCA/17/73/2023, the Authority Council approved the aforesaid save for the Vice Chairperson Aggrey Ashaba, who has been referred back to the Authority Council Standing Committee on Education and Social Services for further scrutiny,” reads the communication from the Lord Mayor H.W. Erias Lukwago as addressed to the Executive Director.

“I have three priorities in my tenure, one is to complete our stadium, expand the fan base, and attract higher club sponsorship through strategic partnerships,” said Club Chairperson Eng. Sserunjogi.