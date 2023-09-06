Overview: The Katogo Golf Series has been a resounding success since its inception in April, with I&M Bank serving as the title sponsor. The addition of GA Insurance as a sponsor further enhances the excitement and prestige of this prestigious tournament.

Insurance gurus, GA Insurance Uganda Limited officially announced their sponsorship towards the I&M Katogo Golf Invitational series.

The third of the quarterly tournament will tee-off on Saturday, 30th September 2023 at the lake side Par-71 Entebbe club.

As part of the sponsorship, GA Insurance Uganda Limited is providing insurance cover for the Hole-In-One prize on the given par-three hole during the championship.

The insurance cover will ensure that golfers have a chance to win a brand-new Renault car without any additional costs.

The Katogo Golf Series has been a resounding success since its inception in April, with I&M Bank serving as the title sponsor.

The addition of GA Insurance as a sponsor further enhances the excitement and prestige of this prestigious tournament.

Francis Kamau, CEO & Principal Officer, GA Insurance Uganda during the press conference at I&M Bank Corporate Brand (Kingdom Kampala)

Francis Kamau, CEO & Principal Officer of GA Insurance Uganda Limited, expressed their enthusiasm for the sponsorship;

We are delighted to announce our participation as sponsors in the Katogo series! Our commitment to providing Hole-In-One prize insurance cover ensures that golfers have a remarkable opportunity to win a brand-new Renault car, completely free of additional costs. We applaud all the sponsors for enhancing the excitement of this event. At GA Insurance, we are dedicated to supporting various facets of business in Uganda. Francis Kamau, CEO & Principal Officer GA Insurance Uganda Limited

The I&M Katogo Golf Series also welcomes other sponsors, including Victoria Motors, the distributors of Merca Limited-Renault, who have generously offered a brand-new Renault car for the Hole-In-One challenge, providing all golfers with a golden opportunity to walk away with new wheels.

Renault Austral, one of the latest brands on the market

Rwanda Air, another sponsor, has pledged to provide tickets worth USD 2,000 to selected destinations, adding to the allure of the tournament, NBS Sport and Fenon Records.

I&M Bank Ag. Managing Director Sam Ntulume gracefully embraced all the partners on board to make the event worthwhile.

As anchor sponsors, we have worked day and night to give the I&M Katogo Invitational Golf Series the befitting standards it deserves. The partnership has yielded amazing success, but we are aware that we can elevate the experience to a whole new level through strategic partnerships, like the ones we’re unveiling today. We are excited to welcome our new partners; Merca Limited, GA Insurance, and Rwanda Air; I want to assure them that they could not have made a better choice. Sam Ntulume, Ag. Managing Director I&M Bank Uganda

The group photo of all partners for the I&M Katogo Invitational Golf Series at Kingdom Kampala

Hannington Mpiima, the Captain of the Katogo Golfers, commented on the new sponsors, remarking, “This is a significant step in tournament organization, and we thank the new sponsors for trusting and choosing the I&M Katogo Series Golf to partner with. We look forward to a very lively and fun-packed tournament and invite all golfers to come and enjoy with us, with the chance to win multiple prizes.”

Hannington Mpiima and Sserwano Walusimbi (right) | Credit: David Isabirye

Alice Nakato from Fenon Records addressing the media | Credit: David Isabirye

The Katogo Golf Series is a testament to the synergy between sports and corporate entities, showcasing the potential for collaboration and mutual success.

Since its launch in April, the annual event has consistently grown in strength and numbers, and as it concludes in December, it leaves both I&M Bank and the world of golf in a better place.

The immediate past event was held on 30th April 2023 with a total of 116 golfers in attendance.

Joseph Bogera and Diana Nabukenya were the exceling male and female winners with 71 net and 73 net scores respectively.

A male golfer follows the flight of his ball in action