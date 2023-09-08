One of the most impressively consistent players over the past couple of seasons has been Rhinos’ center Davis Shimwa.

Shimwa’s hard work and performance in both the 15s and 7s for his club have not gone unnoticed.

Last year, he was called up to train with the national side ahead of the Commonwealth Games but did not make the final team.

After turning in another superb Sevens campaign with Rhinos, the 21-year-old has been rewarded with a spot on the national team and will play at the upcoming Rugby Africa Sevens that double as Olympic Qualifiers.

“We called Davis [Shimwa] to train with the team last year but he wasn’t ready then. He has however shown growth in his game, he has put in the work and he is ready now and deserving of a spot on the team,” head coach Tolbert Onyango told Kawowo Sports.

“We always give young players opportunities but it comes down to them to work and be part of this team. Throughout the training, he [Shimwa] has shown that he is ready,” Onyango added.

Returning to the sevens side is KOBs powerman Pius Ogena. The forward led the try-scoring in the 15s league and was among the top scorers in the sevens series before the call-up to the national team.

“When a forward leads scoring in the sevens series, it means he is doing many things right,” Onyango said of Ogena.

Also returning to the team is Isaac Massa who steered Pirates to the National Sevens glory.

The team will be led by Ian Munyani who will assisted by Aaron Ofoyrwoth.

The Squad

Ian Munyani (C), Aaron Ofoyrwoth (VC), Adrian Kasito, Philip Wokorach, Isaac Massa, William Nkore, Alex Aturinda, Pius Ogena, Norbert Okeny, Denis Etwau, Mubarak Wandera, and Davis Shimwa