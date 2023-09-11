Ever wondered what it’s like being a part of the national tour that is the Nile Special Rugby Sevens Series?

In the “A Day In The Life” series, Kawowo Sports goes behind the scenes and follows select individuals to share some highlights about their experiences on the national series. From players, coaches, medics, and team managers to referees, officials and administrators, and even our fellow journalists.

In our fourth and final instalment, Stanbic Black Pirates head coach Marvin Odongo gives us a glimpse into how a typical day goes for a coach on the series. We followed Odongo on Day Two of the series finale Kyabazinga Sevens (7s) at Bugembe Football Stadium.

Let’s dive in!

The Day Before:

Black Pirates won all three of their pool matches on Day One (Saturday) to stay on course for the Nile Special 7s Series 2023 title. They would face Heathens in a title-deciding Cup Quarterfinal clash early on Day Two (Sunday).

“After our last game against Buffaloes, I had a small debrief with the players where we discussed the day’s games and planned for our quarterfinal opponents. Then I attended to my media obligations (an interview with Kawowo Sports).”

“Thereafter, I retreated to the tent (in the players’ village) where, together with the players, we watched part of the women’s games before heading to supervise the boys’ ice bath.”

The ice bath, as explained by physiotherapist Natasha Nataatsya, is one of the recovery techniques players on the series use.

After the ice bath, Odongo and his team headed for dinner at House of Snacks Restaurant with their sponsor Stanbic Bank (Jinja Branch).

“After dinner, I made one final communication to players from both teams – Pirates and the franchise’s women’s team Black Pearls – regarding the next day’s programme. We then set off for the team hotel.”

“Upon arriving at the hotel (located just outside Jinja City), I had a short phone call with my wife before taking a shower and sleeping at about 8.30 p.m.”

“I woke up again at about 1 a.m. I reviewed the Heathens vs Mongers pool game before embarking on some personal work. I then went back to sleep at 3 a.m.”

Game day (before arrival at the venue):

“I woke up at 6 a.m. (three hours later) and prepared my ‘lucky attire’ for the day.”

Odongo’s lucky attire is his team’s away replica jersey, a beige pair of khaki shorts, colourful polka dot socks that go up to his calves, and a black pair of Nike sneakers. Not forgetting, of course, his New York Yankees cap.

The team had breakfast at 7 a.m. before setting off for the pitch. They arrived at 8.30 a.m., an hour and fifty minutes before their first match.

Morning session (Cup Quarterfinal vs Heathens):

“Forty minutes to our first game, I instructed all the players to kit up and start their individual muscle activation exercises (within the team’s camp).”

The tournament managers have a clear routine they follow to allow all teams to have a fair share of time in the warm-up area. So Pirates’ team warm-up did not begin until about twenty minutes before kickoff.

“I set up the cones in the warm-up area and called the players in for a brief team talk before officially starting the warm-up.”

“After the warm-up, I called the boys in for one final team talk in which I also named the starting team for the game, and also gave instructions to the captain and the leadership team.”

“As the team headed to the tunnel, I headed to the tent to pick my notebook and then headed to the technical area.”

Odongo is very strict with whom he trusts to keep his notebook. On this day, it was team statistician Patrick Masuba who guarded it jealously.

“At halftime, I pointed out areas where the team was doing well and areas that needed improvement for us to be able to win the game.”

Pirates went on to beat Heathens in the match to progress to the Cup semifinals. With that victory, they clinched the 2023 series title with two matches to spare.

“I congratulated the boys on winning the game and the Series. (But) I reminded them that they had only achieved fifty per cent of their weekend target and had two more finals to play.”

After the team had warmed down, they took a group photo with the Heathens players, and thereafter, their own as champions-elect.

Afternoon session (Cup semifinal vs Hippos):

Like for other individuals on the series, the routine is largely the same between the sessions. Pirates overcame Hippos to set up a Cup final against Buffaloes.

“I congratulated the boys on winning the game and had a long discussion on the areas that needed improvement before the final.”

“After the team warmed down, I attended to my media obligations (with Samurai TV).”

“I then headed back to the player village and watched other matches as I prepared for the final game of the day.”

Cup Final (vs Buffaloes):

Pirates beat Buffaloes to win the Kyabazinga 7s Cup Final and pop the champagne at the climax of a successful 7s season.

“After the game, I celebrated with the team and the fans. We took a lap of honour around the pitch.”

“I then attended to my media obligations with various media houses. After that, together with the team, we left the tournament venue for dinner.”

End of the day:

“After the celebrations, I had a small team talk with the team and congratulated them upon achieving the objectives they had set out for the weekend and the series as a whole. We then headed for dinner at the same facility we had been having our meals.”

“After dinner, we headed to the hotel to freshen up before setting off for Kampala.”

“Because I had driven to Jinja, I set off earlier than the rest of the team and got home at about 11.30 p.m.”

“I immediately unpacked my travel bag of clothes used in Jinja and started packing for my work field trip to Kasese. I slept off at about 2 a.m. after sufficiently preparing for the week.”