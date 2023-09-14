The Paramount Garments Rugby Africa Men’s 7s 2023 tournament has been officially launched in a press event held on the morning of Thursday, September 14 at the Harare Sports Club in Harare, Zimbabwe.

The Harare Sports Club will host the tournament from Saturday, September 16 to Sunday, September 17.

What’s at stake in the Rugby Africa Men’s Sevens 2023? The winner will be crowned African champions and will qualify automatically for the Olympic Games in Paris 2024.



The next two best-ranked nations will then wait for the Olympic Games Repechage in 2024 to book their ticket for the Olympic Games.



Recall: Only South Africa and Kenya have made an appearance at the Olympic Games since Rugby 7s was introduced in Rio 2016. Who is Uganda going to play against? Uganda is in Pool C alongside Algeria, Burkina Faso, and hosts Zimbabwe. Compared to the other pools, this is the toughest of them all. When will Uganda be in action? The reigning African champions will begin their defence against Algeria in the first round, followed by Burkina Faso in the second, and finally Zimbabwe in the last match on Day One.



Uganda’s kickoff times – East African Time (EAT) GMT+3:

10.22 a.m.: Uganda vs Algeria

1.06 p.m.: Uganda vs Burkina Faso

5.40 p.m.: Uganda vs Zimbabwe Where can one watch the Rugby Africa Men’s Sevens 2023? The tournament organisers have partnered with local television ZTN to broadcast the Rugby Africa Men’s Sevens 2023. For Ugandan audiences, ZTN is on DSTV channel 294.



The tournament will also be broadcast on the Rugby Africa (Rugby Afrique) Facebook platform.