Busoga United FC pulled off a shocker by edging Arua Hill SC on Sunday at the Paridi Stadium in Adjumani.

The game was the first for Arua Hill at their new home, having shifted from Barifa Stadium where they have played for the last two seasons.

The decisive moment of the game came in the 14th minute with Isaac Doka Mweru firing home from close range.

A corner kick delivery from Simon Ogama was cleared by Gaddafi Wahab, only to land into the path of Mweru.

Mweru’s volleyed strike went beyond goalkeeper Richard Anyama and straight into the back of the net.

There were scoring opportunities for the hosts but Busoga United FC defended resiliently to pick all three points.

The two teams will return to action next week with Arua Hill SC visiting Vipers SC on Thursday while Busoga United FC will be away to NEC FC, the following day.

Arua Hill SC Starting XI

Richard Anyama (GK), Ibrahim Musa, Yusuf Makutum, Wycliffe Ahumuza, Frank Kalanda, Abdulahi Rashid, Geriga Atendele, Gadafi Wahab, Nathan Oloro, Kerepi Jafar, Brian Junior Omirambe

Busoga United FC Starting XI

Michael Lutaaya (GK), Isaac Doka Mweru, Charles Mulanda, Fredrick Ngalo, Simon Ogama Ngore, Joshua Ssentambule, Julius Debo Moro, Kenneth Elvis Kibbale, Bashamu Mugwa, Jeremy Matata, Stephen Odongo