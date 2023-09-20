

Prince Charles Nyerere is a driver in a full charge. The opportunity to compete in the African Rally Championship had always been a dream.

Being close to picking a title in his debut year could stand out as a remarkable achievement.

Prince Charles’ tale is however not all that princely.

The Tanzanian rookie debuted for the regional competition last month during the International Rallye du Burundi in a Mitsubishi EvoX.

Before that, the 24-year-old had had a scanty experience of the extreme sport.

After moments with video games and watching the World Rally Championship series, Nyerere experienced the real test of rally last year in November.

Nyerere is a pilot by profession and takes on a slightly different cockpit.

“The first opportunity to rally came after I graduated from flight school. As I waited for my first job opportunity, I ended up having my first experience in rally,” says Nyerere.

“First time in a cockpit was when I went to watch my brother who was a co-driver. Before the event, his driver gave me a spin.”

A spin in a rally car triggered his urge for the rally career.

“But first time on the wheels was during the memorial rally of the late chairman for the Arusha motor club last year. It was a surprise because I didn’t even own a car. I just borrowed from a friend.”

“I went through the rally without any training at all. Just arrive and drive. First stage was nice, I beat a few guys but the car caught fire which we managed to put off and continued to finish the race,” narrates Nyerere.

Nyerere would later register another event the same year and he scored enough points for the Tanzania Junior championship.

Months later, Nyerere’s love for rally gradually grew further and was exhibited in the acquisition of a Mitsubishi EvoX R4 from Minesh Rathod. Rallye Burundi was his debut with the Mitsubishi.

Although he had a disastrous event in Burundi with a series of mechanical issues from day one, he managed to crawl to the finish and with it secured ARC points.

“Burundi was quite exciting. It was my first time in the car. I was surprised to post some fast times compared to the experienced drivers on qualifying,” he said.

“The event was not so smooth for us but we learnt a lot. I could have been a little faster but the car messed me up.”

Nyerere heads out yet again this weekend for the Mountain Gorilla rally in Rwanda.

He will be facing off with Kenya’s Rio Smith and Hamza Anwar for the junior ARC honours.

It is bound to be a fight for full honours and another crowing opportunity in the category.

“I am looking forward to Rwanda. Burundi taught me some lessons that is why I have strengthened my technical team and hope the car will respond and we register a smooth and clean event.”

“Competition is going to be fierce on the fast smooth roads but I am all in for the experience,” he asserted.

Nyerere will partner with Yusuf Shameer who will call the notes for the weekend event.