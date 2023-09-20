Football fans in Uganda are excited about Manchester City target Divine Mukasa.

Mukasa who plays for the England U17 and a product of the West Ham Academy is on the verge of completing a move to the Premier League champions Manchester City according to journalist Fabrizio Romano, an expert in football transfers.

EXCL: Manchester City poised to sign talented England U17 midfielder Divine Mukasa from West Ham — here we go, confirmed 🔵✨



Long term deal agreed — to be formally sealed in next 48h.



City keep going for best talents as their Academy remains crucial part of the club’s project. pic.twitter.com/9Y6GYBeh1w — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 20, 2023

What has excited Ugandans is the name Mukasa which has roots from the Central part of Uganda with many urging the youngster to play for Uganda Cranes in the future as per comments on Romano’s social media post.

However, according Transfermarket, Mukasa born in 2007 was born in England and plays as an attacking midfielder and has featured 10 times in the U18 Youth Premier League.