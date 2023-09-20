Match Summaries:

In Entebbe (Saturday)

Wanderers v ACC

Wanderers 133 all out

ACC 79/3

No result match due to rain

In Jinja (Saturday)

Premier v Rounders

Premier 124 all out

Rounders 120 all out

Premier won by 4 runs

In Entebbe

Aziz Damani Development v Patidar

Patidar 12 all out

Aziz Damani Development 15/0

Aziz Damani Development won by 10 wickets

In Jinja

Soroti City v JACC

Soroti City 253/8

JACC 75 all out

Soroti City won by 178 runs

In Mwiri

SKLPS v Tornado

SKLPS 128

Tornado 114

Tornado won by 40 runs

In a weekend of low scores Patidar hit rock bottom in their 10 wicket loss to Aziz Damani Development. Patidar was bundled out for 12 all out with Frank Nsubuga (5/8) and Muhammad Shaaf (4/4) ripping through side. Aziz Damani Development remain unbeaten with five out five and are firmly on top of the table.

On Saturday, Wanderers was saved by the evening downpour when ACC was at 79/3 chasing down 133 in 34 overs. ACC are rooted at the bottom of the log and haven’t won any game this campaign but they had pinned Wanderers for their 1st points of the season. However, the heavens opened with the win in sight for ACC and due to the long drizzle there wasn’t enough time to get the required number of overs to get a result. Wanderers getting away with a bad performance to remain in sixth place and ACC earning a point that could be important in their season.

Tornado continued to make a surge for promotion picking up their fourth win of the season defeating SKLPS by 40 runs. In a low scoring encounter Tornado was able to get the victory on the D/L method, the rains opened when they were 114/5 in 22.1 overs. Tornado move into second place a position that means that they can gain promotion with the top two sides earning promotion to the top flight at the end of the season.

Soroti City picked up their 1st win of the season with a 178 run win against the youngsters of JACC. Hillary Kuteesa (75) was the pick of the batters with support from Ebulu Ronald (40) offering the support as the team from the East posted a big total of 253/8. The hosts JACC were no match in the chase as the visitors picked up their 1st victory of the season.

Rounders fell short by four runs against Premier in another low scoring game. Yasin Ngobi with match figures of (5/18) for Rounders but Premier was able to hold on and picked up their 1st win of the season and dent in Rounders chances of gaining promotion.