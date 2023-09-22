Arua Hill assistant coach Ahmad Borini has insisted that they are keeping calm after a ‘bumpy’ start to the season.

The Kongolo have harvested no points from the two games played so far in the 2023/24 campaign.

In the opening game, they fell to Busoga United in a 1-0 loss before Vipers SC compounded their misery with a 2-0 beating at St Mary’s Stadium in Kitende.

Speaking to the press after the Vipers’ clash, Borini revealed it’s early to worry that is why they are relaxed.

“Much as we did not get the results, the boys managed to follow the instructions and am sure we shall build from there going forward,” Borini said.

“The team is new and we should be patient because we are building something. Yeah, this is the second game and the results have not yet come in but I think we should mind improving going forward,” he added.

It was the third loss for Arua Hill at Kitende a place Vipers have turned into a fortress. Borini further noted a result is not everything a team looks for in the game but also the energy.

“As coaches, there are things we love to see from the game apart from the results. The energy, the effort and willingness from the players to see that they bounce back.”

“It gives hope to the team that the energy we have can give us a better harvest in the coming game. We were playing a good team but the players kept working hard even when they went down.”

Arua Hill not in a good place

The Kongolo are not in a good state even though coach Borini told the press that they are relaxed with the manner in which the season has kicked off.

In the previous season, Arua Hill finished fourth on the 15-teamed log. It was a team known for resilience and beating them was such a great assignment.

But since the end of the last season, a lot of water has gone under the bridge and Arua Hill are no longer the threatening side they’ve been.

Their head coach was not available on claims that he was not feeling well but a source close to the club revealed to Kawowo Sports that it was due to financial constraints.

What is next?

Arua Hill SC will have a chance o finally get off the mark on Sunday, October 1 as they host BUL FC at Paridi Stadium, Adjumani.