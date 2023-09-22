Vipers SC head coach Leonard Neiva insists that his team is still a work in progress and will improve as days go by.

Vipers have two victories in two games played so far. First, they edged Gaddafi FC in a 2-1 victory in Jinja before they eased past Arua Hill SC in a 2-0 win under floodlights at Kitende.

But the Brazilian gaffer is confident that his troops will get better and harvest much more offensively going forward.

“We need to increase movements without the ball because most of the team that come here (Kitende) will prefer to sit back. So that they wait for the second ball and play onto the accounter attack,” Neiva said during a post-match presser.

“We need to increase our speed to ease penetration. About ball circulation, I am happy with the team but we need to reduce wide passes and prefer to release the ball quicker so that we break the line,” he added.

“I do not think we made enough shots onto the goal. We need to keep creating so that we give ourselves a chance to score more. I can not allow myself to be satisfied because it will limit our progress going forward.”

The Kitende-based side has so far scored four goals in the campaign and all have come in the first half.

Neiva has underlined that his troops have to ensure they improve their second by maintaining possession all through the game.

“The first half was very good for us, we were able to score two goals. I think we have also improved the ball circulation but in the second half the pace gradually fell which affected the way we played.”

“Some players hold so much on the ball which limits movements. I had asked my offensive players to keep rotating in different positions so that we keep in control of the game.”

It was a party at St Mary’s Stadium, Kitende as the fans received the present of Allan Okello in a heroic unveiling moment.

Another lethal forward Erick Kambale was in the stands cementing rumours that he is soon sealing off a deal to join Vipers.

The Venoms will return to action on Tuesday, October 3 as they visit Mbarara City at Kakyeka Stadium, Mbarara.