Seven time champions Express take their hunt for the first win of the season to Busoga United in one of the two league matches on Thursday.

The Red Eagles were blunt in their first game drawing goalless with Mbarara City at home and the match against a Busoga side that let in five goals in their last outing provides a good chance to get off the mark.

James Odoch however isn’t looking at the past game that saw their day’s host swallow five goals and expects a tough encounter at Njeru.

“We can’t base on their last game to say its going to be easy,” Odoch told the media. “They are a stubborn opponent especially at their home and we shall have to be at our best to get all points which is the target,” he added.

Allan Kayiwa, Isaac Waigona and the young Alpha Thiery Ssali must be at their lethal best to punish the hosts’ backline that looked shaky at Busoga United.

The Jinja based team beat Arua Hill in their opening game and will go into the home tie against the Red Eagles with belief they can turn the NEC defeat into motivation.

Head-to-Head (h2h) and results

Express have won half of the 14 league meetings including completing a double over Busoga last season.

The corresponding fixture last season ended in chaos with Express being awarded 3 boardroom points.

Thursday 28th September 2023

· Soltilo Bright Stars FC Vs URA FC, Kavumba Recreation Ground-Wakiso (2:00pm) Live on Sanyuka Prime TV

· Busoga United FC Vs Express FC, FUFA Technical Centre-Njeru (4:00pm) Live on FUFA TV

Friday 29th September 2023

· Gaddafi FC Vs Kitara FC, Gaddafi Arena-Jinja (2:00pm) Live on FUFA TV.

· SC Villa Vs NEC FC, Mutesa II Stadium-Wankulukuku (4:00pm) Live on Sanyuka Prime TV

· UPDF FC Vs Wakiso Giants FC, Bombo Military Barracks Ground (4:00pm)

Sunday 01st October 2023

· Arua Hill SC Vs BUL FC, Paridi Stadium-Adjumani(3:00pm) Live on Sanyuka Prime/ BBS& NBS Sport (Free to Air Game)

Tuesday 03rd October 2023

· Mbarara City FC Vs Vipers SC, Kakyeka Stadium-Mbarara(4:00pm) Live on FUFA TV

· KCCA FC Vs Maroons FC, MTN Omondi Stadium-Lugogo(6:30pm) Live on Sanyuka Prime TV