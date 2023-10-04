Overview: The Prison Wardens registered a 2-1 victory against KCCA FC who were suffering a second successive league defeat of the season.

Maroons head coach Mohammed Senfuma Senfuma sent lots of praise to his troops for the flawless execution of the plot to sink KCCA FC.

The Prison Wardens registered a 2-1 victory against KCCA FC who were suffering a second successive league defeat of the season.

In the post-match press conference, Senfuma revealed that playing as a unit helped them execute the game plan to perfection.

“We told the players what to do and they followed it to the dot. We came knowing KCCA is a big team and we played as a unit and never at one time looked intimidated,” he said.

“We did not respect them on the field of play. We had planned earlier that each time we win possession in the middle park, we shall use counterattacks and it worked for us,” he added.

The gaffer singled out forward Fred Amaku and threw more light on his poaching antics that helped him yield a brace.

“Amaku is a very good player. He has shown in the previous season that he can get us those goals and we are glad to have him. Each time he is on the field, I expect a goal and today he put up a great show.”

The victory took Maroons to the third position on the log with seven points in three outings.

Next, they will travel to FUFA Technical Centre, Njeru as they visit BUL FC on Monday, October 20, 2023.