Sunday October 8, 2023

MTN Omondi stadium, Lugogo 3pm

KCCA and Express renew rivalry at the first Kampala derby in the 2023/24 Premier League season with either side targeting maximum points.

The hosts come into the game on the back of two losses and find themselves with no point at this stage of the season while the visitors are on four out of a possible six.

Sergio Traguil understands that failure to pick a decent result against the Red Eagles will leave his side and job in a precarious position and promises to turn tables after back-to-back defeats to BUL and Maroons.

“We just have to turn the tables and bring our quality up, go to the game, bring the responsibility to ourselves and behave like the club we are – KCCA,” Traguil told the club media.

Sergio Traguil

“It should be this game (winning) because it doesn’t make sense if we have a possession of 70, and at the end of the day, we’re angry because we didn’t win the game.”

“It’s time to do something for the fans and the things that happened against Maroons, it can’t happen again,” he added.

His counterpart James Odoch is aware of how tough it will be against a wounded and desperate KCCA but believes his side can add salt to the wounds.

“We are well aware that this will be a challenging match because KCCA FC will be playing at home, and they have suffered two consecutive league losses, so they’ll be eager to bounce back,” Odoch told the club media.

“Nevertheless, our preparations have been thorough. While we faced a 3-0 defeat on our last visit to Lugogo, the players are highly motivated and fully prepared to secure all three points,” he added.

Team News

KCCA are minus skipper Julius Poloto, new signing Emmanuel Loki and goalkeeper Emojong.

The visitors have reported no injury worries but will miss the services of Emmanuel Wasswa who is on loan from KCCA.

Head-to-Head (h2h) and Results

The previous 10 league meetings have produced 4 wins for KCCA, 1 for Express [D5]

Express’ last win against KCCA was in 2018 when they beat the Kasasiro 3-2 at Wankulukuku.

The last time Express beat KCCA at Lugogo was in 2015 when they won 3-0.