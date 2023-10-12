Vipers have appointed Brazilian cum Portuguese Jose Esdras Costa Lopez as part of the coaching staff under Leonardo Martins Neiva.

The 65 year old joins as an assistant on a two year contract and already started working with the Kitende based

“In a bid to further bolster the coaching department, Vipers SC have appointed Brazilian-cum-Portuguese coach Jose Esdras Costa Lopez…” read the statement on the club website.

“Lopez has joined the Venoms as an assistant coach on a two-year employment contract, and assumed duties last week.”

He joins a long list of assistant coaches at the club – Richard Wasswa, Richard Bakabulindi Kasule, Ibrahim Mugisha and Lukusa Kayembe Raoul.

According to Vipers, Lopez has coached in Brazil, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Iraq, Bahrain and in Peru.

In Africa, he worked at Petro Atletico de Luanda (Angola) as an assistant and physical coach in 2004, Smouha SC in Egypt as an assistant head coach in the 2017/18 season.

His last job was at Taguatinga Esporte Clube as a Physical Coach in Brazil between December 2021 to March 2022.