University Football League

Thursday, October 12, 2023

St Lawrence 4-1 Gulu University

St Lawrence complicated Gulu’s journey in the University Football League by beating them 4-1 at Crown City, Kavule on Thursday.

It was the second straight group defeat for Gulu University who earlier fell to Nkumba University in a huge defeat to compile the Northern Uganda-based side.

Fahad Aniku, Osman Kembo, Martin Kikambi and Ivan scored for the hosts while Derrick Ssengendo found the consolation for the visitors.

It’s the third victory for league favourites who seem to leave no stone unturned.

Aniku gave St Lawrence the lead in four minutes but twelve minutes later, Ssengendo levelled matters with a team-constructed goal.

Kembo restored St Lawrence’s lead with a tap in from close range thanks to Matenga’s sweet delivery on 25 minutes.

At the start of the second stanza, Gulu kept knocking on the hosts’ door but failed to find the way past St Lawrence’s backline.

Three minutes past the hour mark, Kikambi stretched the hosts’ lead with a powerful header that got the home crowd on their feet in jubilation.

In added time, Semujju hit the last nail in Gulu’s coffin to seal their third consecutive victory in the ongoing tournament.

St Lawrence goes top of the log with nine points while Gulu has just a point after playing three games.