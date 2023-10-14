Grace Nabaggala Credit: Denise Namale for Uganda Rugby Union/TW
  • Rugby Africa Women’s 7s 2023 – Round Three
  • Result: Uganda 22-00 Zimbabwe

Uganda have concluded day’s one business at the 2023 Rugby Africa Women’s 7s with a 22-00 victory over Zimbabwe. Their scorecard had two wins and a loss out of the three matches played in Monastir, Tunisia.

Grace Auma resumed her good run of form by touching down first after yet another line break. Then the rest of her teammates opened their accounts on the try scorers’ chart. Captain Peace Lekuru followed by Lydia Namabiro and then Racheal Mufuwa.

https://twitter.com/UgandaRugby/status/1713201258280947842?s=20

It was a near-perfect display from Uganda as they recovered from the loss against South Africa. The tempo matched Uganda’s style, the support was alive in play, and the ball handling up to task too.

For this match, Ritta Nadunga started ahead of Sandra Amoli Lona as Nabaggala bagged her second start.

Uganda will now wait for the rest of the field to complete their fixtures before confirming their opponent in the knockout round on Day Two.

Ernest Akorebirungi joined Kawowo Sports in July 2019 after one year as a student volunteer at the Makerere University Games Union. In his role as rugby correspondent, he offers unique insight and analysis...

